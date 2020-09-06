 Skip to content
Man buys son a bottle of single malt whisky every birthday for 18 years; son now throwing it all away for down payment on a house
    Scotch whisky, 18-year-old whisky, Matthew Robson, bottles of Macallan single malt, Whisky, birthday present, Gift, father Pete  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have raised the boy right, good job
 
Rucker10
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Prefer an Islay myself but fair play.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Man buys son a bottle of single malt whisky every birthday for 18 28 years.

The son is aged 28-year, the whiskey 18-year.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm not sure why fark doesn't have a Booze tag.
 
camaroash
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I'm not sure why fark doesn't have a Booze tag.


Too redundant.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: I'm not sure why fark doesn't have a Booze tag.


Every tag is the booze tag.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Must have raised the boy right, good job


Seriously.

Well f*cking done, the both of them.
 
monophonic81 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

After 28 years, father and son finally enjoy one of the bottles together.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Obviously not a farker.
 
Fano
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The house possesses you, but the memories from the booze last forever
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The thing of it is, the whisky doesn't really develop further once it's bottled: it gets its character from the cask.

Sure, I wouldn't turn my nose up at The Macallan 18 (I like Speysides; many Islays taste too much like band-aids for me), but as far as value? It's 2-1/4 cases that's the same taste-wise as The Macallan 18 you'd buy today.

Basically, the money his dad spent on Scotch was an inflation hedge. Now if he had somehow invested in a cask of the right single malt, then it would've been an actual investment.

But, damn it, whisky is for drinking, not for showing off.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
subby can't even spell whiskey. i would have drunk all that free whiskey, because i love whiskey, and i know how to spell whiskey.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You can invest in booze?  My liver must be worth a fortune!
 
MrHormel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: Man buys son a bottle of single malt whisky every birthday for 18 28 years.

The son is aged 28-year, the whiskey 18-year.


So, he's been giving him a bottle of whiskey a year since he was ten?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: subby can't even spell whiskey. i would have drunk all that free whiskey, because i love whiskey, and i know how to spell whiskey.


It's Scotch. That's the correct spelling. "Whiskey" is Irish, or any imitation alcoholic product from America.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Must have raised the boy right


Did you miss the part where he NEVER drank any of the scotch??
 
starlost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
the better half and i invested in beanie babies and pogs for the kids. so close. at least our kids can enjoy them like we did.
 
hammettman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

what the cat dragged in: The thing of it is, the whisky doesn't really develop further once it's bottled: it gets its character from the cask.

Sure, I wouldn't turn my nose up at The Macallan 18 (I like Speysides; many Islays taste too much like band-aids for me), but as far as value? It's 2-1/4 cases that's the same taste-wise as The Macallan 18 you'd buy today.



Perhaps, finer palates could detect and enjoy the variances, however slight, from year to year?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

what the cat dragged in: The thing of it is, the whisky doesn't really develop further once it's bottled: it gets its character from the cask.

Sure, I wouldn't turn my nose up at The Macallan 18 (I like Speysides; many Islays taste too much like band-aids for me), but as far as value? It's 2-1/4 cases that's the same taste-wise as The Macallan 18 you'd buy today.

Basically, the money his dad spent on Scotch was an inflation hedge. Now if he had somehow invested in a cask of the right single malt, then it would've been an actual investment.

But, damn it, whisky is for drinking, not for showing off.


A lot of fools with too  much money and no taste buds disagree and collect unopened booze.
 
