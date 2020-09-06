 Skip to content
(Dangerous Minds)   It could be worse: France once had a werewolf epidemic   (dangerousminds.net) divider line
    More: Vintage, Attack, Attack!, Werewolf, La Bte du Gvaudan, Marquis d'Apcher, academic paper, Beast of Gvaudan, young woman  
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It also made the basis for a pretty kick ass movie: 

Brotherhood of the Wolf Official Trailer #1 - Vincent Cassel Movie (2001) HD
Youtube Feh8Eqh4nWU
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No, there castle

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Gratuitous werewolf bar mitzvah reference
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ctrl-F "rabies"
Phrase not found

I thought that was the running consensus among folklorists.
 
RustyShock
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This website REALLY needs a redesign.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
THE SEQUEL WAS BAD AND TOM EVERETT SCOTT SHOULD FEEL BAD
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
His hair was perfect.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Link had it's lungs ripped out.
 
