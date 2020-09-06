 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   "All I wanted was a chicken sandwich"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
17
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

712 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Sep 2020 at 3:47 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not much mask wearing in England, eh?
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It looks like a normal night in the  Alyesbury estate area.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bethnal Green Massacre

Nevah fo'get.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That would have been a phenomenal death toll in the US. You wouldn't want to eat anything at that crime scene.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those women shoulda been making that guy his farking chicken sandwich.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WTFDYW: Those women shoulda been making that guy his farking chicken sandwich.


or knocked up and barefoot, if they weren't already
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
For me, it's the McChicken. The best fast food sandwich. I even ask for extra McChicken sauce packets and the staff is so friendly and more than willing to oblige.

One time I asked for McChicken sauce packets and they gave me three. I said, "Wow, three for free!" and the nice friendly McDonald's worker laughed and said, "I'm going to call you 3-for-free!".

Now the staff greets me with "hey it's 3-for-free!" and ALWAYS give me three packets. It's such a fun and cool atmosphere at my local McDonald's restaurant, I go there at least 3 times a week for lunch and a large iced coffee with milk instead of cream, 1-2 times for breakfast on the weekend, and maybe once for dinner when I'm in a rush but want a great meal that is affordable, fast, and can match my daily nutritional needs.

I even dip my fries in McChicken sauce, it's delicious! What a great restaurant.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Chicken Sandwich, Carl
Youtube LLwb9NePt94
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Leeroy Jenkins HD 1080p
Youtube mLyOj_QD4a4
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not sure if tasered or if Filet-o-fish kicking in.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FTFA:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Last week:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's why they're in the

Battle of Epping Forest
Yes, its the Battle of Epping Forest
Right in Mickey Dee's.

In with a tasting is the Bethnal Green chubby
And hes countered on the left by Nick's chicken sandwich plight.
And Harold Demure, who's still not quite sure
Fires McNuggets from the Playland tree.
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tasing,* dammit
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I feel ur pain, bro.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.