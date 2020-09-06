 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Gerald Shur, the founder of the federal witness protection program has passed at 86. At least, that's what he wants you think   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    More: Sad, United States Marshals Service, United States Federal Witness Protection Program, Organized crime, Mr. Shur, Gerald Shur, Gambino crime family, federal witness protection program, world of organized crime  
mikebellman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Mr. Claude Henry Smoot wanted for questioning.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
angryjd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
HOTY right here.
 
Tourney3p0
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This headline is exactly what you'd expect from some "dad" who let's their infant run around the brewpub, but it's not them that's the problem.

Anyway, awesome joke, dad.
 
Andric [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Shur he has.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Funny headline.   Would laugh again.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
the program, required the program to allow noncustodial parents to visit their relocated children, and prohibited the program from protecting witnesses from their creditors.

You're gonna pay that credit card bill even if it kills you!
 
jayhawk88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's kind of amusing to consider that, if it did not already exist, there would be zero chance of the federal government creating Witness Protection, today. Think about someone like Rand Paul screaming about Wasteful Government Spending, or some human piece of tissue paper like Chuck Schumer talking about "being very concerned that criminals might benefit from it".
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've never seen my neighbor not wearing a ball cap and sunglasses.  I told him I always figured he was in the witness protection program, and he said "Shiat, now I have to move."
 
jake_lex
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Now maybe he can get a plate of spaghetti that isn't egg noodles and ketchup
 
