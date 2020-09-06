 Skip to content
 
(Axios)   Here are some pandemic changes we may want to have stick around. Add yours to the list
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wider availability of unemployment.

More stimulus checks.

Hell, just make UBI a thing, and get it over with.
 
mikebellman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have found myself committing more random acts of kindness; especially for homeless and jobless. It's not documented with a punch card or challenge coin (yet).
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Making reservations to use _X_
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
- Sterilizing every goddamned thing that comes into the apartment.
- The Japanese custom of Indoor and outdoor shoes (actually predates the pandemic, but still...)
- Wearing an N-95 or KN-95 mask around other people, especially in crowds.
- Sterilizing currency and coins I receive (overnight alcohol bath).
- Requiring strangers who enter apartment to wear cloth booties and wear masks and gloves.
- Wearing gloves at the supermarket and sterilizing them with hand sanitizer each time I touch a filthy handle.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The end to buffets!
I've always thought they were gross.
 
Nuuu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Contactless payments and self-check-out at restaurants.

Several local restaurants have been putting a QR code on their check. Instead of getting out your card, waiting for the waiter to return to pick it up, waiting for him to run your card and return it, then manually calculating the tip with a pen and paper, I can now just scan the QR code with my phone, dump my CC info from my password manager into the web form, press submit and go home. Easy-peasy.  Getting the check at restaurants use to be the start of a 15 minute process.  Now it's about 30 seconds.  Restaurants should love that because that time saved directly translates into more tables turned, and more of the waiter's time spent selling food.

Better yet would be if restaurants just put an NFC tag at the table.  Scan it whenever you're ready to pay. Then the waiter doesn't even have to come by to deliver your check.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm going to try and wear a mask forever.  I have really hated the developments in government surveillance of citizens.  When I read that masks interfere with facial recognition software, that was it.  Wear that bad boy as much as I can stand, whether driving, walking, anytime I am out in public.  I consider the Fourth Amendment to be as important as the First, Second, and Fifth.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had hoped that not having to shake hands would go away.

But, nope
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The blue sky is nice.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing has changed for me at work.  Still work 7 days a week for weeks on end without letup...and they're even making people work 12-hour shifts on top of working weekends (which I only got out of by a doctor's restriction).

Therein lies the problem:  My company has continually outkicked their coverage the entire time I've been there, promising things to customers they just don't have the capacity to fulfill...and it's gotten worse during the pandemic as people are skittish to go into a new job...plus the high attrition rate of new hires (especially in my department, where one guy has stuck in the past two years, and he just got canned for too many days missed)...I'm about ready to get out of there myself.  That'll be my change.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yoga hot"  and "butter-face" are acceptable now.

/I have a face made for radio
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Stay the fark away from me and stop inviting me to stupid events!
 
johnphantom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Trump.
 
FQQT
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
one way aisles in grocery stores
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Harlee: - Sterilizing every goddamned thing that comes into the apartment.
- The Japanese custom of Indoor and outdoor shoes (actually predates the pandemic, but still...)
- Wearing an N-95 or KN-95 mask around other people, especially in crowds.
- Sterilizing currency and coins I receive (overnight alcohol bath).
- Requiring strangers who enter apartment to wear cloth booties and wear masks and gloves.
- Wearing gloves at the supermarket and sterilizing them with hand sanitizer each time I touch a filthy handle.


I don't mean this in any kind of derogatory way, but have you considered that you might be a little obsessive/compulsive?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Lighter traffic.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IlGreven: Nothing has changed for me at work.  Still work 7 days a week for weeks on end without letup...and they're even making people work 12-hour shifts on top of working weekends (which I only got out of by a doctor's restriction).

Therein lies the problem:  My company has continually outkicked their coverage the entire time I've been there, promising things to customers they just don't have the capacity to fulfill...and it's gotten worse during the pandemic as people are skittish to go into a new job...plus the high attrition rate of new hires (especially in my department, where one guy has stuck in the past two years, and he just got canned for too many days missed)...I'm about ready to get out of there myself.  That'll be my change.


What kind of crappy place do you work for?
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Not commuting. I've saved so much in gas money that I'm hoping WFH never ends.

People talk about COVID destroying the economy, but my bank account has never looked better.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Old and busted:

"We need you to be in the office during core hours so we can see that you're sitting behind your computer."

New hotness:

"Huh, it appears you're able to do your job even better when working from home."

Most likely outcome:

"But we still want you to come into the office when the pandemic is over so we can see you sitting behind your computer again."
 
Cache
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Conservatives who think that plagues are a hoax.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No more handshakes.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Harlee: - Sterilizing every goddamned thing that comes into the apartment.
- The Japanese custom of Indoor and outdoor shoes (actually predates the pandemic, but still...)
- Wearing an N-95 or KN-95 mask around other people, especially in crowds.
- Sterilizing currency and coins I receive (overnight alcohol bath).
- Requiring strangers who enter apartment to wear cloth booties and wear masks and gloves.
- Wearing gloves at the supermarket and sterilizing them with hand sanitizer each time I touch a filthy handle.


Recent studies has shown that unliked the flu or a cold, surface transmission of COVID-19 seems to be really low.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I would love for every restaurant to have handwashing sinks at their entrances and for a culture to develop around everyone washing their hands when they enter. It would be a nice thing at grocery stores, too.

It's always seemed silly to me that I go into a place where I'm going to be touching food and putting it into my face hole and the first thing I have to do is walk all the way to the back to the pooping room just to wash my hands.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nuuu: Getting the check at restaurants use to be the start of a 15 minute process.


To be fair, the process time is often doubled by idiots requesting a check be brought to their table that they have no intention of auditing, instead of just handing over a card at their earliest opportunity.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

toraque: Old and busted:

"We need you to be in the office during core hours so we can see that you're sitting behind your computer."

New hotness:

"Huh, it appears you're able to do your job even better when working from home."

Most likely outcome:

"But we still want you to come into the office when the pandemic is over so we can see you sitting behind your computer again."


My response: I've been spending my time talking to companies who will allow me to continue to WFH
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

toraque: Old and busted:

"We need you to be in the office during core hours so we can see that you're sitting behind your computer."

New hotness:

"Huh, it appears you're able to do your job even better when working from home."

Most likely outcome:

"But we still want you to come into the office when the pandemic is over so we can see you sitting behind your computer again."


Well, middle management types need to justify their jobs.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
milk never goes bad.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The girl who moved back in with her parents across the street that continuously flashes me
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

groppet: No more handshakes.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Demolition Man was prophetic:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Surpheon [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No more cash. I get all the surveillance problems with credit cards, but I've made peace with carrying a gps-enabled, continuously active and remotely monitored bug with far field microphones and multiple cameras on my person at all times. People being able to look up the last time I bought a bottle of scotch is barely 2007 scary.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
People not standing in my personal space.

Restaurant tables that aren't right on top of other people.- I want to dine with my husband, not random strangers.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I had hoped that not having to shake hands would go away.

But, nope


I'm not shaking hands ever again.

People can keep their germs to themselves.
 
invictus2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
no dates

/looks at calendar

/ haven't had a date since June 2018


shudders



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I vaguely recall reading a James Bond novel in my adolescence where he was trying to board a plane and could not -- I may be getting the details wrong here -- because he had no proof of vaccination. We may be going back to such things soon.

Oh, here's Elvis getting his polio shot on national television. We may soon be having celebrities again trying to convince the great unwashed to be sensible.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
More attention to eye makeup / more skilled application of eye makeup on the ladies.

/eye man
//pretty eyes can make me do anything
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
More things I'd like to keep around:

Wearing masks. If you can't see my face, you can't see me sneering at your idiocy.  Now I don't have to pretend the average person isn't an idiot!

People staying six feet away from me at all times. You're just going to stand there, your shopping cart sideways and blocking the entire farking aisle, as you stare endlessly in perplexity at jars of pickles as if deciding between them were some kind of insolvable farking Gordian knot?  Yes, if you're not in choking range I don't have to restrain myself.  Six feet away, biatches!

People self-identifying. You not wearing a mask isn't just a brave stand against the tyranny of Kroger store policy, it's a way for the rest of us to know that you're a dipshiat without even having to hear your voice.  And instead of a mask, you're wearing some kind of plastic transparent face shield like a buffet sneeze guard in front of your mouth?  That's how we know you attempt follow instructions without even having a goddamn idea what they're for or why they're important.  Good to know if I ever have a bridge I want to sell!
 
Pincy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Lighter traffic.


Came here to say this. I can actually do 60-65 on the freeways now during daylight hours.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: groppet: No more handshakes.

[Fark user image 425x245] [View Full Size image _x_]

Demolition Man was prophetic:

[Fark user image 425x239]


We should do it the ThermoMan way:

Zneet Znatter Zneet

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Gubbo: I had hoped that not having to shake hands would go away.

But, nope

I'm not shaking hands ever again.

People can keep their germs to themselves.


I'm living in a place with no covid. Handshakes we're about the first thing to come back.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nina9: The end to buffets!
I've always thought they were gross.


I tend to go with them being unappetizing, but gross probably applies as well.

Social distancing staying around would be awesome. Let's let everyone have some personal space.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

R.O.U.S: Not commuting. I've saved so much in gas money that I'm hoping WFH never ends.

People talk about COVID destroying the economy, but my bank account has never looked better.


Wife quit her in-person teaching job and just started her new online teaching job that pays 40% more, even more when you factor in the no commuting part. So ours is about to look better than ever too.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've taken to putting my hand on my heart and a slight nod instead of hand shaking.

I do like the way us  folks in masks  have found alternate ways to communicate good will without being able to see a smile.  Slight nods, or gestures, or knowing the smiling eyes are reflecting a real smile.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: groppet: No more handshakes.

[Fark user image 425x245] [View Full Size image _x_]

Demolition Man was prophetic:

[Fark user image 425x239]


Well, except for one thing.

Taco Bell, rather than winning the Franchise Wars, seems to be doing everything they can to fark with their hardcore fans.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Mask Holsters or Holster Masks!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
s.faketrumptweet.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Calling everything "the new normal" even if we're doing the same thing fifty years from now.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Mad_Radhu: groppet: No more handshakes.

[Fark user image 425x245] [View Full Size image _x_]

Demolition Man was prophetic:

[Fark user image 425x239]

Well, except for one thing.

Taco Bell, rather than winning the Franchise Wars, seems to be doing everything they can to fark with their hardcore fans.


How's that?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Mask Holsters or Holster Masks!

[Fark user image 425x429]


You know how dictionaries and wikis will often have a picture that illustrates what they are talking about?

That one would be perfect for "asshole".
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nina9: The end to buffets!


I think it's going to take something deadlier than Covid to keep Real Americans out of the buffet line.
 
