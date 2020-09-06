 Skip to content
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have zero sympathy for you if you can afford a $26,000 bag and don't want to spend the $70 on the permit and it gets destroyed.
 
mikebellman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If she had simply been using it as a purse at customs, would they have bothered?  Can't really prove it was new or prepared at that point. She must have declared it but been ignorant to the rules.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
alligators are currently listed as a species "of least concern", they were removed from the endangered species classification in 1987.

alligator mississippiensis is CITES status II, and only requires import permits under national laws, this law must be specific to australia.

anyone who thinks a purse is worth $26,000 should be FED to gators...
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They destroyed the wrong bag

-----

I refer you, gentle reader, to the sixth entry for the word "bag"
CollinsDictionary - bag
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I made at least a half dozen rush trips town to YVR with similar paperwork for clients that decided to throw away the paperwork I originally gave them the day before.
I figure most my clients never got their big game trophies back to their home country.
/don't care, I got the meat
 
EL EM
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ignorance of the law is no excuse. And no one in Vienna would be caught dead with an alligator bag.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I feel so bad for her.
The crocodile tears are streaming down my face.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They busted her for getting only one permit when she needed two. The same agency also destroyed irreplaceable scientific material sent for research because they weren't happy with the paperwork. (https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2017​/0​5/botanists-fear-research-slowdown-aft​er-priceless-specimens-destroyed-austr​alian-border) They work with German determination.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ less than a minute ago  

luna1580: alligators are currently listed as a species "of least concern", they were removed from the endangered species classification in 1987.

alligator mississippiensis is CITES status II, and only requires import permits under national laws, this law must be specific to australia.

anyone who thinks a purse is worth $26,000 should be FED to gators...


It's possible Australia doesn't bother to differentiate between different species of animals considered threatened or endangered to prevent stupid litigation by imbeciles claiming their pet (fill in the blank) or designer (fill in the blank) accessory isn't actually on the list.

"No! It's a left-handed purple phlogiston eater! Only the right-handed YELLOW phlogiston eater is endangered!"

Barring a DNA test, banning look-alike products without appropriate documentation is a decent idea. The requirement for a permit in order to allow non-threatened species seems to be a reasonable control measure. Far more reasonable than paying $26K for a farking handbag, at any rate.
 
