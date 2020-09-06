 Skip to content
 
    September 11 attacks, Osama bin Laden, Al-Qaeda, Bin Laden family, Noor bin Ladin, Bill Clinton, Taliban, Bin Laden  
Beaver1224 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't get why Republicans push this endorsement. I understand that fear sells, particularly with the demographics they're chasing, but still. "The family of the most hated man since Hitler says you should vote for our candidate" seems unwise at best.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I can see why.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bin Laden had a huge extended family.  There had to be at least one Trump fan in there.
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Beaver1224: "The family of the most hated man since Hitler says you should vote for our candidate" seems unwise at best.


But what if Hitler's niece hated Hitler and said Americans should vote for Charles Lindbergh instead?  Hmmmm?  Hmmmm?  Bet you didn't think of that libs!

And before the Fark lib brigade comes in and says this individual's opinion is "irrelevant," or that she's not an "expert," or that she can "fark off till she comes to a sign that says 'no farking off past this point' even then she should keep farking off anyway and fark off into infinity," just remember to take your own advice the next time a celebrity with an eight grade education weighs in on geopolitics.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA: "The Switzerland resident blamed the development of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant on former president Barack Obama's administration with Biden, which she says lead them into Europe"

Yeah, obviously during his time as an Illinois State Senator he really pissed off the Islamic State.

Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: "In the US it's very worrying that the left has aligned itself completely with the people who share that ideology.

Why should any American trust a member of Osama bin Laden's family?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bin Laden isn't the only dead guy who will vote Republican this year.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What Bin Laden wearing a MAGA hat might look like
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was that a terrorist threat?  Trump wins, or she'll sic the bin Laden clan on us?
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family known for construction/real-estate, ties to autocratic regimes, and well-known links to extremists and criminal organizations.

The Bin Laden family? The Trump family?

In this case, both.

And crazy knows crazy, apparently.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad that Barack Obama killed Osama bin Laden before Donald Trump had the chance to be friends with him.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump is causing his version of 9/11 now
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Al Qaeda. Qanon. What's the difference.

nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but, shouldn't she be dead according to trump?

Donald Trump on Paris attacks, Democratic debate
Youtube FtIfNgTESDA
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElecricalPast: Family known for construction/real-estate, ties to autocratic regimes, and well-known links to extremists and criminal organizations.

The Bin Laden family? The Trump family?

In this case, both.

And crazy knows crazy, apparently.


Underrated take. I award you one smart vote.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Byno: Beaver1224: "The family of the most hated man since Hitler says you should vote for our candidate" seems unwise at best.

But what if Hitler's niece hated Hitler and said Americans should vote for Charles Lindbergh instead?  Hmmmm?  Hmmmm?  Bet you didn't think of that libs!

And before the Fark lib brigade comes in and says this individual's opinion is "irrelevant," or that she's not an "expert," or that she can "fark off till she comes to a sign that says 'no farking off past this point' even then she should keep farking off anyway and fark off into infinity," just remember to take your own advice the next time a celebrity with an eight grade education weighs in on geopolitics.


davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if you can't I trust a bin laden to look out for the United States of America who can you trust?
 
yellowmattercustard [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Loves Trump's America so much that she lives in Switzerland
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i am voting for trump
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's ok, our military industry is always looking for another fight, lady.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoops, wrong vid, here ya go.

nitropissering: Yeah but, shouldn't she be dead according to trump?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/FtIfNgTE​SDA]


Donald Trump on ISIS: 'You have to take out their families'
Youtube WWiaYQUV2oM
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being related to Osama Bin Laden means you have the easiest time trolling ever.  I'm not sure if that's what she's doing; I just realized that being related to supervillians means you can troll with even less effort than paying $5 a month.
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Charles of York: Trump is causing his version of 9/11 now


Every 3 days, give or take 24 hours.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Year Is A Dumpster Fire (parody of "We Didn't Start The Fire"
Youtube lK6tdsVS2tI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lK6td​s​VS2tI
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woman needs to learn her history better.  Islamic state formed back in 1999 and became stronger after W needed to make daddy proud and invaded Iraq.  Obama had troops in there to fortify Kurds and others who were fighting to stop them.  Until Trump pulled them out.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaulRB: Bin Laden had a huge extended family.  There had to be at least one Trump fan in there.


Thanksgiving with the bin Ladens must have been a hoot.
 
Artist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Five days until NYC's 9/11 memorial service. I cry every year when the names of the deceased are read. That's a lotta years now.
Of course it's the NY Post fanning these flames for Trump*. This chicka is probably one of 673 kids from one of the 97 Bin Laden wives or whatever tenuous claim she's making to be part of that murderous Saudi backed crew. Hope Interpol, MI6, CIA, FBI, the Girl Scouts, the Mafia and anyone else I've forgotten, have her on their international Watch List. Keeping track of shaite stains like this is important work!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Bin Laden wants him to win for the same reason Russia and China want him to win. He is weak and is helping to bring to an end global American hegemony.

Seems to be working so far.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: "In the US it's very worrying that the left has aligned itself completely with the people who share that ideology.

Why should any American trust a member of Osama bin Laden's family?


Good thing America decided not to trust a member of Bill Clinton's family.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm guessing there is a Russia connection here. We've heard nothing about rumors of terrorist attacks until Trump is suddenly being hammered about his attitude of troops. If terrorists are really wanting to hit us again, they won't care who the President is. We're not targeted for that, we're targeted just because we're the United States.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Bin Laden wants him to win for the same reason Russia and China want him to win. He is weak and is helping to bring to an end global American hegemony.

Seems to be working so far.


China doesn't want Trump to win. Neither does Iran.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/07/politi​c​s/2020-election-russia-china-iran/inde​x.html

If you are on team Biden, you are siding with Iran and China - two greater threats to the US than Russia ever will be.
 
invictus2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gar1013: Somacandra: FTFA: "In the US it's very worrying that the left has aligned itself completely with the people who share that ideology.

Why should any American trust a member of Osama bin Laden's family?

Good thing America decided not to trust a member of Bill Clinton's family.





EL EM
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A pathetic attempt On her part to feel relevant. 193,000 dead say Trump doesn't care about American lives.
 
deathydoom
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Of course only Trump can prevent another 9/11 from happening. Middle-Eastern terrorist groups are watching him do a better job at hurting American ideals than they ever could. No need to attack America, they are already suffering and tearing themselves apart.
 
Flincher
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I bet she would let him grab her by the snuke.
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Biden disavowed the endorsement from Richard Spencer.

McEnany will be asked if Trump will do the same, she'll snottily act like that was a stupid question, and then Trump will embrace this endorsement with open arms as he boards the helicopter. Trumpers will deny/ignore all of it.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So Trump literally has the support of terrorists...what say you, Repubs?

/Seriously, tho'...I know what they say
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com image 640x474]


Obama murdered my uncle in his as he was sleeping!  Why won't the lamestream media talk about this!

Love your comment, BTW.  A smart vote for you.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [pbs.twimg.com image 750x394]What Bin Laden wearing a MAGA hat might look like


I'm waiting to hear from Swallow bin Laden

eddie_irvine
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gar1013: Nadie_AZ: Bin Laden wants him to win for the same reason Russia and China want him to win. He is weak and is helping to bring to an end global American hegemony.

Seems to be working so far.

China doesn't want Trump to win. Neither does Iran.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/07/politic​s/2020-election-russia-china-iran/inde​x.html

If you are on team Biden, you are siding with Iran and China - two greater threats to the US than Russia ever will be.


The KKK and white nationalists have killed more Americans than Iran and China (since the end of the Korean conflict for China), so if you are with team Trump, you are siding with the KKK and white nationalists - two greater threats than Iran and China will ever be.

See? Anyone can do that. CONservatives are dolts.
 
PangolinPatientZero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gar1013: Nadie_AZ: Bin Laden wants him to win for the same reason Russia and China want him to win. He is weak and is helping to bring to an end global American hegemony.

Seems to be working so far.

China doesn't want Trump to win. Neither does Iran.

https://www.cnn.com/2020/08/07/politic​s/2020-election-russia-china-iran/inde​x.html

If you are on team Biden, you are siding with Iran and China - two greater threats to the US than Russia ever will be.


The country with the nukes and bio weapons and the ability to get the here is less of a danger than china or Iran.

Listen, I get it, The russians are white so you like them better, but that doesnt make your bullshiat true.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Byno: Beaver1224: "The family of the most hated man since Hitler says you should vote for our candidate" seems unwise at best.

But what if Hitler's niece hated Hitler and said Americans should vote for Charles Lindbergh instead?  Hmmmm?  Hmmmm?  Bet you didn't think of that libs!

And before the Fark lib brigade comes in and says this individual's opinion is "irrelevant," or that she's not an "expert," or that she can "fark off till she comes to a sign that says 'no farking off past this point' even then she should keep farking off anyway and fark off into infinity," just remember to take your own advice the next time a celebrity with an eight grade education weighs in on geopolitics.


Is she an American citizen?
And Woody Guthrie is an American celebrity, and had opinions.
I write music and am entitled to an option, too.
As an American.
Bin Ladens? Not so much.
Putin has opinions, too.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

EmmaLou: we're targeted just because we're the United States.


...and we just happen to covertly muck about with foreign governments, trying to undermine their sovereignty and sometimes fomenting and funding direct revolt.
 
bthom37
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Trump makes Osama Bin Laden look like an amateur when it comes to damaging America.
 
rockrobster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meanwhile this is what I saw on Twitter today:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sleepy Joe Hiden' will be devastated to lose out on the coveted Bin Laden endorsement.
 
