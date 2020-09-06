 Skip to content
(MassLive)   Portuguese storm Martha's Vineyard beaches, leading to closures. Of course, you realize, THIS means war   (masslive.com) divider line
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Subby, Bugs Bunny is not happy with you stealing his line.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I thought they were from New Jersey?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Summon the blue dragons!
 
See My Az Go
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I got stung by a man-of-war thirty years ago. Still have scarring on my abdomen.

/Nothing else to add here
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Thanks Bo Obama, the Portuguese Water Dog...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Whew, I almost moved to Martha's Vineyard this summer. I have an irrational fear of those creatures, despite having lived far inland my entire life.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There could be a brazillion of them.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Too bad they weren't Pekingese...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Reason #342 why I hate the outdoors.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 466x467]

I thought they were from New Jersey?


I think there's so much closeted Ghey in that picture my phone just turned pink.   Was that a parody band or were they 'for real'.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I always thought it would make perfect sense for a mad scientist to collect a bunch of those then fill the floats with helium or hydrogen so they could float them into a city and terrorize the populace.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
PMOF? Portuguese Man o Fruit?
 
invictus2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Jellyfish pictures , sue me!
 
Mock26
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Really? A whole fleet of them? That would be freaking awesome to see!
 
