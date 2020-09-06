 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Yes, you really need to get a flu shot this season   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
38
    More: Obvious, Influenza, Influenza vaccine, Vaccine, Vaccination, Influenza pandemic, annual flu shots, Avian influenza, previous year  
•       •       •

460 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Sep 2020 at 11:05 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
One of my favorite derpxamples of late is people who've been out doing everything everywhere and maskless saying it's not safe to go get a flu shot.
 
TheFoz [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

edmo: One of my favorite derpxamples of late is people who've been out doing everything everywhere and maskless saying it's not safe to go get a flu shot.


Is it causing autism or aids this year?  I forget which is which for even/odd years...
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TheFoz: edmo: One of my favorite derpxamples of late is people who've been out doing everything everywhere and maskless saying it's not safe to go get a flu shot.

Is it causing autism or aids this year?  I forget which is which for even/odd years...


Neither.  This year is the life saving one.
 
roadkillontheweb
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The flu is normally bad because of all the close proximity gatherings that will not be happening this year. With the flu shot normally being a crap shoot anyway to hopefully get the right strain this is one year we're it would seem to be much less needed by those who are taking proper precautions for Covid.
 
TheFoz [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

roadkillontheweb: The flu is normally bad because of all the close proximity gatherings that will not be happening this year. With the flu shot normally being a crap shoot anyway to hopefully get the right strain this is one year we're it would seem to be much less needed by those who are taking proper precautions for Covid.


I was kind of thinking the same thing.  I don't think I'll be back in my office before next year and it's cold as Fark in WI so I don't go out much in winter anyways.  I might even start getting groceries delivered come winter to lower my contact rate.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

roadkillontheweb: The flu is normally bad because of all the close proximity gatherings that will not be happening this year. With the flu shot normally being a crap shoot anyway to hopefully get the right strain this is one year we're it would seem to be much less needed by those who are taking proper precautions for Covid.


JFC mods, it's one thing to troll and another to actively promote unsafe behavior completely counter to the good scientific advice in the article you didnt read
 
mikebellman [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheFoz: edmo: One of my favorite derpxamples of late is people who've been out doing everything everywhere and maskless saying it's not safe to go get a flu shot.

Is it causing autism or aids this year?  I forget which is which for even/odd years...


I often get very strong flu-like reaction to the flu vaccine.  It's my body going nuts and I feel miserable. I don't understand why they won't gimme a half dose twice so I can have a better go of it.  Even if I pay for both of them.

Thoughts?
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
nah.....all good
 
wantingout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This article brought to you by the flu-vaccine manufacturers.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I usually get my flu shot at the office. Now I have to go someplace, where a bunch of sick people are to get one.

It's a conundrum.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

vestona22: TheFoz: edmo: One of my favorite derpxamples of late is people who've been out doing everything everywhere and maskless saying it's not safe to go get a flu shot.

Is it causing autism or aids this year?  I forget which is which for even/odd years...

Neither.  This year is the life saving one.


Offer not valid in Massachusetts

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/hun​d​reds-of-protesters-gather-against-new-​flu-vaccine-mandate-in-massachusetts/a​r-BB18wPkN
 
TheFoz [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mikebellman: TheFoz: edmo: One of my favorite derpxamples of late is people who've been out doing everything everywhere and maskless saying it's not safe to go get a flu shot.

Is it causing autism or aids this year?  I forget which is which for even/odd years...

I often get very strong flu-like reaction to the flu vaccine.  It's my body going nuts and I feel miserable. I don't understand why they won't gimme a half dose twice so I can have a better go of it.  Even if I pay for both of them.

Thoughts?


I honestly haven't had a flu shot in probably 15 years.

I know I know...

I just never get the flu and I have no valid reason for not getting one and I'm pro vaccination...

/I've probably shared too much
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is how Soros gets you man.  Straight from the WalMart pharmacy to the ANTIFA obstacle course.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mikebellman: TheFoz: edmo: One of my favorite derpxamples of late is people who've been out doing everything everywhere and maskless saying it's not safe to go get a flu shot.

Is it causing autism or aids this year?  I forget which is which for even/odd years...

I often get very strong flu-like reaction to the flu vaccine.  It's my body going nuts and I feel miserable. I don't understand why they won't gimme a half dose twice so I can have a better go of it.  Even if I pay for both of them.

Thoughts?


So do I.

I know this because I get one every year.

One day of feeling lousy vs coming down with actual flu.
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

roadkillontheweb: The flu is normally bad because of all the close proximity gatherings that will not be happening this year. With the flu shot normally being a crap shoot anyway to hopefully get the right strain this is one year we're it would seem to be much less needed by those who are taking proper precautions for Covid.


All true.  And I've read that if people continue to follow distancing, masking, and hand washing it may not be a horrible flu season.  The only issue is that you can get general purpose flu and COVID at the same time.  And if the former hits your immune system, the latter may take you out.

Our appointment for flu shots is Tuesday morning.  This would be a good year to get one if you haven't in the past.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

vestona22: roadkillontheweb: The flu is normally bad because of all the close proximity gatherings that will not be happening this year. With the flu shot normally being a crap shoot anyway to hopefully get the right strain this is one year we're it would seem to be much less needed by those who are taking proper precautions for Covid.

All true.  And I've read that if people continue to follow distancing, masking, and hand washing it may not be a horrible flu season.  The only issue is that you can get general purpose flu and COVID at the same time.  And if the former hits your immune system, the latter may take you out.

Our appointment for flu shots is Tuesday morning.  This would be a good year to get one if you haven't in the past.


People are following distancing and hygiene guidelines? LOL
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mikebellman: TheFoz: edmo: One of my favorite derpxamples of late is people who've been out doing everything everywhere and maskless saying it's not safe to go get a flu shot.

Is it causing autism or aids this year?  I forget which is which for even/odd years...

I often get very strong flu-like reaction to the flu vaccine.  It's my body going nuts and I feel miserable. I don't understand why they won't gimme a half dose twice so I can have a better go of it.  Even if I pay for both of them.

Thoughts?


You'd have to find a doctor willing to go "off label" of the prescribing information.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I just got mine at Walgreens.  If you have a VA card it will be free, which was nice.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheFoz: mikebellman: TheFoz: edmo: One of my favorite derpxamples of late is people who've been out doing everything everywhere and maskless saying it's not safe to go get a flu shot.

Is it causing autism or aids this year?  I forget which is which for even/odd years...

I often get very strong flu-like reaction to the flu vaccine.  It's my body going nuts and I feel miserable. I don't understand why they won't gimme a half dose twice so I can have a better go of it.  Even if I pay for both of them.

Thoughts?

I honestly haven't had a flu shot in probably 15 years.

I know I know...

I just never get the flu and I have no valid reason for not getting one and I'm pro vaccination...

/I've probably shared too much


I usee to never get the flu, and therefore never got a flu shot.

Then I got the flu.

I haven't missed a flu shot since. The flu don't fark around.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I usually get my flu shot in October each year.  I wonder if I should get mine early this year.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Get. Your. Flu. Shot. Please!!! Seriously!!

First of all, one day or feeling a bit lousy is nothing compared to the flu. I had it bad several years ago. Bronchitis, heart racing, fever, cold spells, the works. Probably should have been hospitalized.  And I was a healthy early 30s woman.

Second, and probably most importantly, you really don't want to catch it this year. Hospitals are already stressed.  Adding a bunch of flu patients will probably cause issues.  We're starting to brace for it where I work. Plus, I have seen no evidence saying you can't get both at the same time. And any infection causes your immune system to be stressed so you can get a second infection a little bit easier.

Imagine your body trying to fight off both a bad flu infection and Covid. I'm not optimistic that you'll win the battle.

So just GET YOUR FLU SHOT!!
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: People are following distancing and hygiene guidelines? LOL


I think it depends on where you are.  In Atlanta, yes.  Very much so.  But I've (unfortunately) had to travel and in other cities, and No.  Heck in ATL masks are a fashion statement now.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheFoz: edmo: One of my favorite derpxamples of late is people who've been out doing everything everywhere and maskless saying it's not safe to go get a flu shot.

Is it causing autism or aids this year?  I forget which is which for even/odd years...


One year, they're going to ACTUALLY provide a real vaccine that doesn't have nanorobots for mind control inside just to fark with people.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: TheFoz: mikebellman: TheFoz: edmo: One of my favorite derpxamples of late is people who've been out doing everything everywhere and maskless saying it's not safe to go get a flu shot.

Is it causing autism or aids this year?  I forget which is which for even/odd years...

I often get very strong flu-like reaction to the flu vaccine.  It's my body going nuts and I feel miserable. I don't understand why they won't gimme a half dose twice so I can have a better go of it.  Even if I pay for both of them.

Thoughts?

I honestly haven't had a flu shot in probably 15 years.

I know I know...

I just never get the flu and I have no valid reason for not getting one and I'm pro vaccination...

/I've probably shared too much

I usee to never get the flu, and therefore never got a flu shot.

Then I got the flu.

I haven't missed a flu shot since. The flu don't fark around.


This. People act like the flu is a bad cold. It's not. And people who have had the flu know the difference.  I feel like we say this every year, but people need to listen to those who have had a bad case of the flu. It should be a sign to everyone that they never miss a flu shot again.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

roadkillontheweb: The flu is normally bad because of all the close proximity gatherings that will not be happening this year. With the flu shot normally being a crap shoot anyway to hopefully get the right strain this is one year we're it would seem to be much less needed by those who are taking proper precautions for Covid.


Fark that noise. It's far more important to get it now than it ever was before. Remember that a) Getting the flu means you're exhibiting covid-like symptoms and will have to act accordingly until the testing can prove conclusively it's not covid. For those who give a shiat about making sure rich people getting richer, getting the flu will have the same disruptive economic impact as getting covid.

b)  Getting exposed to covid around the time you're getting over a flu*, when your immune system is already fully taxed, will... not be a happy outcome.

c)  Even the common cold is going to be a major problem. I expect that covid is going to find cold symptoms very handy to hitchhike on.

/   Most of the sniffles and snot-bombs and coughs people mistakenly attribute to flus are really colds.
//   Actual flus, which are what you vaccinate people for, are what kick your ass for weeks on end and get people wondering if it could be mono or something.
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I usually get my flu shot in October each year.  I wonder if I should get mine early this year.


My doc said now.  Appointment is for Tuesday morning.
 
mononymous
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nice try, scamitter.  I don't want your SuperHorseAIDS.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheFoz: I just never get the flu and I have no valid reason for not getting one and I'm pro vaccination...


You might be asymptomatic, but there's nothing preventing you (other than a vaccine) from being a carrier to people who are at serious risk of a flu.
 
Insain2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

I think we've got it "Covered"!
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mikebellman: TheFoz: edmo: One of my favorite derpxamples of late is people who've been out doing everything everywhere and maskless saying it's not safe to go get a flu shot.

Is it causing autism or aids this year?  I forget which is which for even/odd years...

I often get very strong flu-like reaction to the flu vaccine.  It's my body going nuts and I feel miserable. I don't understand why they won't gimme a half dose twice so I can have a better go of it.  Even if I pay for both of them.

Thoughts?


There are different kinds of flu vaccine.  Get the other kind
 
TheFoz [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: TheFoz: I just never get the flu and I have no valid reason for not getting one and I'm pro vaccination...

You might be asymptomatic, but there's nothing preventing you (other than a vaccine) from being a carrier to people who are at serious risk of a flu.


Valid point.  I have access to free flu shots every year so I'll schedule an appointment.

/I've never claimed to be smart :)
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: NeoCortex42: TheFoz: mikebellman: TheFoz: edmo: One of my favorite derpxamples of late is people who've been out doing everything everywhere and maskless saying it's not safe to go get a flu shot.

Is it causing autism or aids this year?  I forget which is which for even/odd years...

I often get very strong flu-like reaction to the flu vaccine.  It's my body going nuts and I feel miserable. I don't understand why they won't gimme a half dose twice so I can have a better go of it.  Even if I pay for both of them.

Thoughts?

I honestly haven't had a flu shot in probably 15 years.

I know I know...

I just never get the flu and I have no valid reason for not getting one and I'm pro vaccination...

/I've probably shared too much

I usee to never get the flu, and therefore never got a flu shot.

Then I got the flu.

I haven't missed a flu shot since. The flu don't fark around.

This. People act like the flu is a bad cold. It's not. And people who have had the flu know the difference.  I feel like we say this every year, but people need to listen to those who have had a bad case of the flu. It should be a sign to everyone that they never miss a flu shot again.


I went from feeling perfectly normal to not being able to function within the span of about 8 hours when it hit me.  That was an absolutely miserable farking week, and even after that it took a bit before I was back to 100%.  If I can cut the chances of that happening again just by getting a shot, damn straight I will.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Get. Your. Flu. Shot. Please!!! Seriously!!

First of all, one day or feeling a bit lousy is nothing compared to the flu. I had it bad several years ago. Bronchitis, heart racing, fever, cold spells, the works. Probably should have been hospitalized.  And I was a healthy early 30s woman.

Second, and probably most importantly, you really don't want to catch it this year. Hospitals are already stressed.  Adding a bunch of flu patients will probably cause issues.  We're starting to brace for it where I work. Plus, I have seen no evidence saying you can't get both at the same time. And any infection causes your immune system to be stressed so you can get a second infection a little bit easier.

Imagine your body trying to fight off both a bad flu infection and Covid. I'm not optimistic that you'll win the battle.

So just GET YOUR FLU SHOT!!


I never worried about the flu. Had it a couple of times, a couple good nights sleep and some chicken soup is all I ever needed.

Then I had kids. Being up all night with a puking toddler combined with being a little older... Well let's just say coming to on the bathroom floor and barely having enough energy to crawl to the bed made me a believer.

Even in years the flushot was the wrong strain, it offered enough protection to reduce symptoms.

/to head off the naysayers:
//yes my kid did have a flu shot that year
///yes the regular flu can make toddlers puke.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mikebellman: TheFoz: edmo: One of my favorite derpxamples of late is people who've been out doing everything everywhere and maskless saying it's not safe to go get a flu shot.

Is it causing autism or aids this year?  I forget which is which for even/odd years...

I often get very strong flu-like reaction to the flu vaccine.  It's my body going nuts and I feel miserable. I don't understand why they won't gimme a half dose twice so I can have a better go of it.  Even if I pay for both of them.

Thoughts?


I'd say you have an immune system issue and you should see a doctor about it.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: mikebellman: TheFoz: edmo: One of my favorite derpxamples of late is people who've been out doing everything everywhere and maskless saying it's not safe to go get a flu shot.

Is it causing autism or aids this year?  I forget which is which for even/odd years...

I often get very strong flu-like reaction to the flu vaccine.  It's my body going nuts and I feel miserable. I don't understand why they won't gimme a half dose twice so I can have a better go of it.  Even if I pay for both of them.

Thoughts?

I'd say you have an immune system issue and you should see a doctor about it.


The worst thing I experience with a flu shot is a sore arm.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Antifa has worked very hard on this year's shot, make sure you get it!
 
sleze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

edmo: One of my favorite derpxamples of late is people who've been out doing everything everywhere and maskless saying it's not safe to go get a flu shot.


Are there a lot of those examples?

thealgorerhythm: roadkillontheweb: The flu is normally bad because of all the close proximity gatherings that will not be happening this year. With the flu shot normally being a crap shoot anyway to hopefully get the right strain this is one year we're it would seem to be much less needed by those who are taking proper precautions for Covid.

JFC mods, it's one thing to troll and another to actively promote unsafe behavior completely counter to the good scientific advice in the article you didnt read


JFC - which part of what he said is incorrect?  The flu shot is not like childhood vaccines (MMR, tetanus, etc) because its effectiveness is so shiatty and varies year to year to the point that in some years, it is no different than a placebo.  Also, while there are still some idiots not wearing masks or social distancing, most of us who are taking it seriously only interact with them online.  The majority of us are social distancing properly so, chance of getting COVID drops, chance of getting colds drop and chance of getting the flu drops.

If my job or kids school or something important requires it, I will get it.  Otherwise, calm your tits.
 
ChicagoKev
‘’ less than a minute ago  

4seasons85!: Hospitals are already stressed.  Adding a bunch of flu patients will probably cause issues.  We're starting to brace for it where I work


Are they though?   Both regular inpatient care beds and ICU occupancy are below the historical normal rate for this time of year.  Sure, workers are feeling stressed, and hospitals have some staffing issues,

Yes, the flu is worth avoiding, especially this year.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.