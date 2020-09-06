 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   ...meanwhile in Japan   (bbc.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary, Tropical cyclone, Typhoon Haishen, South Korea, local media report, typhoon warning, country's weather agency, local hotels, Yonhap news agency  
•       •       •

1463 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Sep 2020 at 10:45 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knowing 2020 it'll probably be a direct hit on a nuclear plant.
 
trialpha
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
... and it's going to hit Kyushu again.

Man, living in Kyushu must suck. Gets hit by damn near every typhoon.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's the
Eye of the typhoon
Headed straight for Japan
And it's gonna bring lots of rain wata
And there'll be few survivors
Neither woman or man
If you don't flee now like you ougha

/bass-line break
 
Insain2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sounds like Beozo comin to town.......
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fake Typhoon from fake news. Its all a deep state plot to control the masses. Once everyone is gone they will destroy the buildings, to take the land.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's raging outside as I type. The storm shutter covering the window behind me that faces east is getting pounded. The winds are pretty strong, and they are probably going to get a little stronger towards dawn. Pretty much no risk of flooding where I am, but I expect the roofers and glaziers are going to be pretty busy over the next few weeks.

The typhoon has also forced Japan's coast guard to suspend its search for missing sailors from a cargo ship that sank during Typhoon Maysak.
The Gulf Livestock 1 was carrying 43 crew members and 6,000 cows when it went missing on Wednesday.
Three crew members were rescued alive.

This barely made the news here. On a Japanese website,  I read about it going missing, but I've not seen anything about it on the TV news, and I didn't know they found 3 survivors. I think it was sailing from New Zealand to China.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
200k ordered to evac....thats what, like 10 blocks?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

No Catchy Nickname: It's raging outside as I type. The storm shutter covering the window behind me that faces east is getting pounded. The winds are pretty strong, and they are probably going to get a little stronger towards dawn. Pretty much no risk of flooding where I am, but I expect the roofers and glaziers are going to be pretty busy over the next few weeks.

The typhoon has also forced Japan's coast guard to suspend its search for missing sailors from a cargo ship that sank during Typhoon Maysak.
The Gulf Livestock 1 was carrying 43 crew members and 6,000 cows when it went missing on Wednesday.
Three crew members were rescued alive.

This barely made the news here. On a Japanese website,  I read about it going missing, but I've not seen anything about it on the TV news, and I didn't know they found 3 survivors. I think it was sailing from New Zealand to China.


Stay safe!
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.