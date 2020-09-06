 Skip to content
(AP News)   "OMG, Becky, did you like hear what the Pope said? I mean, it was like when Sally like totally dissed Heather and then, ya know, made sure the ENTIRE school knew all about it. Like, apparently that's totally all wrong and stuff"   (apnews.com) divider line
25
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
too soon
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All those Friday nights in shul back in the old country -- the dude was listening.   לשון הרע
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I know is that
There were rumours he was into field hockey players
There were rumours
So he applied basically
He was gone the next day
And went off with the team
It's like - he was got - they'd just like
It was like so hush hush
They were so quiet about it
And then the next thing you know.......
 
1derful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes your holiness, people joking about your funny hat is worse than 900k deaths worldwide.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad his priorities are straight /s.

Does\nthis\nwork?
 
sandbar67
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does gossiping stack up against child molesting though?
 
TheFoz [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure that's Taylor Swift.
 
general tso [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with the girl who saw Ferris pass out at 31 Flavors last night. I guess it's pretty serious.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, my, God Becky, look at her plague 
It is so big, she looks like
One of those pagan guys' witches
But, ya know, who understands those pagan guys?
They only talk to her, because,
She looks like a total pestilence, 'kay?
I mean, her plague, is just so big
I can't believe it's just so deathly, it's like out there
I mean gross, look
She's just so, bubonic
 
Snargi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speechless Speech / POPE FRANCIS
Youtube jPJ9w1dTjUo
 
guestguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Now do 'Aligning yourself with idolators so you can control women' for the Cardinals across the pond.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Please brothers and sisters, let's try to not gossip," he said. "Gossip is a plague worse than COVID. Worse."

Cussing is worse than murder. A cold is worse than cancer. Adultery is worse than child rape.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's about protecting child abusers, if you read TFA to the end. He wants to go back to the system of dealing with "issues" privately and discretely.  Pope, I am disappoint.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Anonymous Latin-American meat packing glitterati says what?
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, that's certainly helped my get the COVID pandemic into context.  Cheers Jesus-boy...
 
Insain2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
All too funny I'll have to tell my friend Becky what the Pope said about her now........
 
casual disregard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sometimes the Pope says stuff that is outright wrong.

Is this a surprise to non-catholics?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i0.heartyhosting.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sandbar67: How does gossiping stack up against child molesting though?


How to you think most cases get exposed.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Becky's dead, man.  The gossips drove her to injecting the marijuanas.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, now I truly am on the fence about voting New Pope come ballot time!
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sandbar67: How does gossiping stack up against child molesting though?


Stacked like wood by the back door.

Wait, that doesn't sound right
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How do rumors get started?
They're started by the pious people and...
Pope perturbed 
Over something "they heard" 
So, laypeople get a scolding
 
