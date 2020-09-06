 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Husband told by wife to go out and buy a garden gnome for the yard, he comes home with a £1,600 11ft T-Rex. Was that wrong ..should he not of done that?   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
    More: Amusing, The Sun, News of the World, Newspaper, The Times, News Corporation, News International, Genius Google app, IT analyst Adrian  
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
've =/= of
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Would be a great pair with this, which I used to live down the road from:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Fast Show S3E1 - Even Better Than That!
Youtube 11fCIGcCa9c
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We just had townwide tag sale, I came home with a 6 1/2 foot tall suit of armor
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is Dave." I like this man. He should be in charge of something.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, that was not wrong.  That was awesome.  I would be content if my HOA would allow such.  But they hate my flamingos, which appear on holidays, always dressed appropriately.  My poor babies are banished behind a fence the rest of the time.
 
ManifestDestiny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would be incredibly tickled to find that in the garden instead of an utterly boring gnome.

I would NOT, however, be amused by the price tag.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
HAVE DONE

SHOULD HE NOT HAVE DONE THAT.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: No, that was not wrong.  That was awesome.  I would be content if my HOA would allow such.  But they hate my flamingos, which appear on holidays, always dressed appropriately.  My poor babies are banished behind a fence the rest of the time.


I loathe permanent concrete statuary; the bathtub Marys, cherubs, manatees, hippos sunk into one's lawn.  Those blackout plywood silhouettes, of moose, and men leaning against fences, and all that other folksy humor stuff, just fill me with hate.  Don't even get me started on those brightly painted gardening butts.  Get it, it's a fat lady's butt, bent over, isn't that clever!  I'm decorating your view neighbors, and you have to look at it!  You're welcome! Ugh!

That said, I think plastic flamingos are kind of amazing.  I have no reasonable explanation for why I believe this to be true.  I still wouldn't put one out every day, because I'm not the kind of person who inflicts my artistic opinions on others, but I like the idea of putting them out front occasionally to break up the routine, and remind the neighbors that I don't approve of their soulless perfect lawn.  Sometimes, less is more.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No, he should not of done that, but maybe he should have done it.
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Been married twenty-five years. Wife asks me to do something simple, I still find a way to screw it up.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: "This is Dave." I like this man. He should be in charge of something.


I think we men can all agree that Adrian made the right choice.

Go big or go home.

Dave's an excellent addition to their home, and I'm sure Adrian's wife won't be asking him to do any more garden accessorising for a while.
 
Ginnungagap42 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I would have gone with the postosuchus, myself.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: That said, I think plastic flamingos are kind of amazing. I have no reasonable explanation for why I believe this to be true.


Pink flamingos lost their innocence years ago. Today they are classist tools of the bourgeoisie used to mock the taste of the less fortunate.
 
lithven
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm not sure what is sillier. The fact that The Sun wrote an article about this or that they felt the need to label it 'exclusive'.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
H N O
A O F
V T
E
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't get it. He had to have a crane lift it in to his yard, yet it seems to move all around the yard pretty handily. Is it on wheels? How is that guy moving it himself?
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That is glorious.
Dave isn't the hero we wanted...
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: I don't get it. He had to have a crane lift it in to his yard, yet it seems to move all around the yard pretty handily. Is it on wheels? How is that guy moving it himself?


I imagine it's too big to get through his flat. In Britain most houses are terraced, so there's no way to get into the backyard except through the building. So, if you want something big in the back, you either build it on the spot or you go up and over.
 
