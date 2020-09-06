 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   'Refusing' to wear a face mask on a train because you're 'exempt' from wearing one for your severe anxiety and panic attacks? That's a pepper-spraying (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If the government rules list exemptions and he has one of the qualified exemptions why did they interact with him further?

It isn't about masks, it is about control.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only he had a piece of apparel that would have reduced his face from exposure...
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why wasn't he executed?
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

I'm sure you've got a doctor's note for your "exemption."

Maybe a few skull thumps will cure 'ya.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thepeterd: Why wasn't he executed?


This happened in Britain, not the USA, and there's also the crucial fact that he was white.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: If the government rules list exemptions and he has one of the qualified exemptions why did they interact with him further?

It isn't about masks, it is about control.


I agree.  this story is absolutely about a person's need for control.   But not in the way that *you* think.
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I wonder if a mask would've helped against that pepper spray...
 
mangobunny
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

recombobulator: Good.

I'm sure you've got a doctor's note for your "exemption."

Maybe a few skull thumps will cure 'ya.


Except there is no requirement in the UK to have a doctor's note or anything else that says you're exempt. As the law stands right now if you say you're exempt, then you're exempt and the police are not supposed to take it any further.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If one person gets anxiety about wearing a mask, but other people get anxiety about catching COVID-19 from the maskless, whose rights take priority?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wear your masks you covidiots
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mangobunny: recombobulator: Good.

I'm sure you've got a doctor's note for your "exemption."

Maybe a few skull thumps will cure 'ya.

Except there is no requirement in the UK to have a doctor's note or anything else that says you're exempt. As the law stands right now if you say you're exempt, then you're exempt and the police are not supposed to take it any further.


I'm sure people felt exempt from using blackout curtains during the blitz as well.  We're they also exempt from showing doctors' notes for their exemptions, or were they also miraculously cured by a few thumps to the skull?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I get angry at people who refuse to wear masks and/or wear them incorrectly. (Cover your nose!)

BUT I did hear one -- and only one -- reasonable reason for an exception. One person said that having their mouth covered can cause PTSD outbreaks in rape victims from when the rapist had covered their mouth. (I may have heard that on Fark.)

But that's about the only time I can understand someone not wanting to wear a mask.
 
soupafi
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good. If you can't wear a mask, don't go outside.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So exempt due to 'anxiety and panic attacks' yet somehow willing -and able- to talk to the Star?  One must assume that his condition has nothing to do with public exposure or embarrassment.

/Wear a mask
//Or stay home
///Wanker
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's called Freedom Spray. Here, have some.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

recombobulator: Good.

I'm sure you've got a doctor's note for your "exemption."

Maybe a few skull thumps will cure 'ya.


Please provide documentation as to where you are required to bring a doctor's note, and how police are supposed to verify.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
RTFS .Police were called because he was coughing on people. More to this than meets the eye.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: feckingmorons: If the government rules list exemptions and he has one of the qualified exemptions why did they interact with him further?

It isn't about masks, it is about control.

I agree.  this story is absolutely about a person's need for control.   But not in the way that *you* think.


Except that he followed the law.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar: If one person gets anxiety about wearing a mask, but other people get anxiety about catching COVID-19 from the maskless, whose rights take priority?


The law is clear about it.

Hint:  you aren't as clever as you think.
 
mangobunny
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

recombobulator: mangobunny: recombobulator: Good.

I'm sure you've got a doctor's note for your "exemption."

Maybe a few skull thumps will cure 'ya.

Except there is no requirement in the UK to have a doctor's note or anything else that says you're exempt. As the law stands right now if you say you're exempt, then you're exempt and the police are not supposed to take it any further.

I'm sure people felt exempt from using blackout curtains during the blitz as well.  We're they also exempt from showing doctors' notes for their exemptions, or were they also miraculously cured by a few thumps to the skull?


What are you talking about? I'm sorry if a statement of fact annoys you but it is still a fact. And I didn't say I agree with it but currently you don't have to show you're exempt. You're blitz analogy doesn't work because even if people felt the were exempt there weren't any legal exemptions to blackout curtains but there are legal exemptions to wearing a mask.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image image 425x424]


That looks official.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I get angry at people who refuse to wear masks and/or wear them incorrectly. (Cover your nose!)

BUT I did hear one -- and only one -- reasonable reason for an exception. One person said that having their mouth covered can cause PTSD outbreaks in rape victims from when the rapist had covered their mouth. (I may have heard that on Fark.)

But that's about the only time I can understand someone not wanting to wear a mask.


in that case they should stay home.
 
thepresence
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gar1013: The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image image 425x424]

That looks official.


So when did you become a raging Communist who hates the rights of private property owners to set the conditions of use for their property?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

crumblecat: RTFS .Police were called because he was coughing on people. More to this than meets the eye.


The story says the cops were called because people said he was coughing on people, not that he actually was coughing on them. Typical British busybodies over-exaggerating everything - "He's not wearing a mask, he's spreading the disease, he's coughing everywhere!"
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mangobunny: Except there is no requirement in the UK to have a doctor's note or anything else that says you're exempt. As the law stands right now if you say you're exempt, then you're exempt and the police are not supposed to take it any further.


So this is the British version of fake service animals?
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: So exempt due to 'anxiety and panic attacks' yet somehow willing -and able- to talk to the Star?  One must assume that his condition has nothing to do with public exposure or embarrassment.

/Wear a mask
//Or stay home
///Wanker


I'm not making any judgement on whether the person in the article has a legit anxiety issue.

That said. Anxiety issues are weird and not logical. Two situations that seem (from the outside) like they should trigger the same anxiety problems often don't.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: crumblecat: RTFS .Police were called because he was coughing on people. More to this than meets the eye.

The story says the cops were called because people said he was coughing on people, not that he actually was coughing on them. Typical British busybodies over-exaggerating everything - "He's not wearing a mask, he's spreading the disease, he's coughing everywhere!"


Sorry.

Had not realised you were there and personally witnessed everything.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I guess if you don't comply with, "what's all this, then?", you get pepper sprayed like a yob.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BMFPitt: mangobunny: Except there is no requirement in the UK to have a doctor's note or anything else that says you're exempt. As the law stands right now if you say you're exempt, then you're exempt and the police are not supposed to take it any further.

So this is the British version of fake service animals?


It's fake emotional support animals. Service animals you can actually verify. Also, You can't ask them what the disease is (as a business, personal you can be rude and ask) but you can ask what the service animal does.
 
