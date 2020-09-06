 Skip to content
Fauci: North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Arkansas, Missouri, Indiana, and Illinois, ya'll better get into your giant plastic hamster balls asap
    Scary, Infectious disease, Infection, infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, Influenza, American physician, Disease, greater effects of COVID-19, The Washington Post  
877 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Sep 2020 at 9:30 AM



Gooch [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
 
TheFoz [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm assuming there's gonna be a lot of states magically seeing an uptick in 14-20 days from this weekend...

Traffic was backed up out of Madison on Friday for all the folks heading to the Dells and their family cabins.  The interstate was nonstop trucks pulling boats and campers.

Your state may vary...
 
zeroman987
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The increases in Illinois are being driven by Southern Illinois, in particular the Metro East area and Evansville, Indiana area.

Chicagoland still has community spread, but the difference is 12 per 100,000 per day v. like 40-60 per 100,000 per day.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Won't it be ALL the states?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
South Dakota's slogan:
Old and busted: "Meth, we're on it."
New: "Death, we're on it."
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hamster balls?

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Saw a farking Utah plate in Fort Frances, ON today.

Non commercial vechicle.

I know this crossing is closed except to commercial trucks, so that bastard had to drive at least 5 hours out of his way to get here (rivers and lakes block all nearer crossings, except at this bridge)...

Stay the fark out of Canada you farking PLAGUE RATS!!
 
holdmybones
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I feel like 70% of the sane residents of ND/SD are farkers. Yes, I understand how that sounds and I stand by it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Most of them "know better" than than to believe that "libul conspiracy"

It's a good thing corn and wheat don't get COVID.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Huge uptick in Iowa thanks to Iowa City, Ames and other college towns.

/Also, I'm guessing Cedar Rapids too, since this giant f*cking storm hit and people are cleaning up.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

So how long do you expect people to sit at home and doing nothing?
 
rohar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Believe it or not, there's American expats living in Canada with US plates.  He'd likely been there since before this started.
 
TheFoz [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

They stopped months ago.

I have no problem with people going out responsibility, it's the assclown 300+ people weddings, giant pool parties in the Ozarks, Sturgis rally, Trump rally, stupidity that bothers me.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Small town.  We know the plates and vehicles.

It is possible the person was from TBay or Winnipag, but we are getting pretty close to the point those vechicles would have to be registered here, with Ont. plates...
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Well some of you Canuckies aren't helping either. Saw a number of RVs this week in my burg sporting B.C. And Alberta plates. And Florida. And Alaska. And even a Rhode Island.

Plague rats are everywhere.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In mid August I had the terror of driving through Missouri.  No masks, and glares to those wearing masks.  In Joplin, there was a sign on the door to the gas station that said the city required masks.  Ignored, even by the staff.

Totally farked
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Helpful diagram confirming what most of us knew in advance.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ok, so why bring up people going to their family cabins and towing a boat?  What's not responsible about that?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BC.  Alberta.  'Nuff said.

Almost as bad as the frogs out east.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pretty much every college town is having upticks right now. Combined with Labor day, its going to get real bad in 2 to 3 weeks.
 
TheFoz [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Again, it's the responsible people I'm fine with.  Going to your cabin with just your own household?  Fine.

Clearly you've never been to the Dells.  It's all water parks, amusement parks, bars, etc.  it's a breeding ground for spreading.  And half the people there come from Illinois and then go back to their own state and spread it around.
 
