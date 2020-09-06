 Skip to content
(Atlanta Journal Constitution) Dog food recall, aka "Why buying your dog food from the dollar store is a bad idea" (ajc.com)
    More: PSA, Aspergillus flavus, Aspergillus, Retailing, Aflatoxin, Variety store, pet food company, Sunshine Mills Inc., recall Thursday  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do you eat food from the dollar store?  No?  Then don't feed it to your dog.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Do you eat food from the dollar store?  No?  Then don't feed it to your dog.


I get snacks from the dollar store all the time. Potato chips and chocolate bars are super cheap there.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doggo wants steak.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah ever since that last dog food scare my doggo only gets the fancy shmancy stuff, and leftovers if she'll eat em.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Do you eat food from the dollar store?  No?  Then don't feed it to your dog.


Even good brands like Acana/Orijen or Nature's Variety will have recalls sometimes; but yes, as a general rule it's a good idea to avoid feeding your pets something that is referred to as "cancer in a bag" by people who deal with the stuff professionally.
 
Schroedinger's Glory Hole [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby is an elitist. Sorry we don't all have a connect who knows when dog food falls off the truck at the Ocean State Job Lot.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Poor shaming on Fark? Whoda thought?
 
Salmon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
the Dollar Store is a great place is a great place to score chicks, it tends to be very diverse from my experience.
 
TheFoz [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

LaChanz: Wow. Poor shaming on Fark? Whoda thought?


Cue up the "If they would just buy more money" memes...

I don't think I've ever set foot in a General Dollar so I just went to their website to see what they sell.  So it's basically non name brand food for cheaper than the big market stores is what I'm getting?  Makes sense if you don't have a lot of money to spend on food but some of the items looked a little sketchy... YMMV and all...
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My wife pointed out the other day that the can of stew I was eating (and enjoying) cost less than what I feed the dogs. I'm fortunate enough to be able to feed my dogs the good stuff but now I'm wondering what the hell is in those cans of stew.
 
bthom37
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: My wife pointed out the other day that the can of stew I was eating (and enjoying) cost less than what I feed the dogs. I'm fortunate enough to be able to feed my dogs the good stuff but now I'm wondering what the hell is in those cans of stew.


It's dog food all the way down.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LaChanz: Wow. Poor shaming on Fark? Whoda thought?


It's not hard to feed your pets properly even on a budget.  There are a lot of brands out there that offer 25-30lbs of, if not great then at least decent, kibble for ~$30 a bag.

But that's assuming you actually want to feed your dog or cat something with nutrients in it instead of just feathers, beaks, and corn.  Unfortunately there are a lot of pet parents out there perfectly content with buying the $10 for 50lbs option of the former because they didn't actually want the responsibility of having a pet in the first place.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: My wife pointed out the other day that the can of stew I was eating (and enjoying) cost less than what I feed the dogs. I'm fortunate enough to be able to feed my dogs the good stuff but now I'm wondering what the hell is in those cans of stew.


Grade D but Edible cuts from losers at the racetrack, and,... whatever it was on the side of the road.
 
bthom37
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Do you eat food from the dollar store?  No?  Then don't feed it to your dog.


In a lot of small towns, the dollar store is the only place carrying groceries.

But you got to feel superior for a little bit, and that's the important part, right?
 
Murkanen
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Murkanen: LaChanz: Wow. Poor shaming on Fark? Whoda thought?

It's not hard to feed your pets properly even on a budget.  There are a lot of brands out there that offer 25-30lbs of, if not great then at least decent, kibble for ~$30 a bag.

But that's assuming you actually want to feed your dog or cat something with nutrients in it instead of just feathers, beaks, and corn.  Unfortunately there are a lot of pet parents out there perfectly content with buying the $10 for 50lbs option of the former because they didn't actually want the responsibility of having a pet in the first place.


Doh.  Former should be latter.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ishkur: foo monkey: Do you eat food from the dollar store?  No?  Then don't feed it to your dog.

I get snacks from the dollar store all the time. Potato chips and chocolate bars are super cheap there.


Really? How much do they cost?
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: My wife pointed out the other day that the can of stew I was eating (and enjoying) cost less than what I feed the dogs. I'm fortunate enough to be able to feed my dogs the good stuff but now I'm wondering what the hell is in those cans of stew.


I can buy 40 pounds of chicken breasts for $40 and feed it to the dog, cheaper than the expensive dog food and it's real meat (probably not the best). What's scarier - people food is cheaper than dog food or dog food cost so much
 
joker420
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Poor people should not have pets.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: RTOGUY: My wife pointed out the other day that the can of stew I was eating (and enjoying) cost less than what I feed the dogs. I'm fortunate enough to be able to feed my dogs the good stuff but now I'm wondering what the hell is in those cans of stew.

Grade D but Edible cuts from losers at the racetrack, and,... whatever it was on the side of the road.


Oooohhhooo. Look at Mr. Fancy. We ate F. Dead zoo animals and old Brazilian jujitsu training mats.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: OkieDookie: RTOGUY: My wife pointed out the other day that the can of stew I was eating (and enjoying) cost less than what I feed the dogs. I'm fortunate enough to be able to feed my dogs the good stuff but now I'm wondering what the hell is in those cans of stew.

Grade D but Edible cuts from losers at the racetrack, and,... whatever it was on the side of the road.

Oooohhhooo. Look at Mr. Fancy. We ate F. Dead zoo animals and old Brazilian jujitsu training mats.


Well,...at least you didn't have to worry about hair.
 
usahole
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I usually buy my dry dog food at the tractor supply store - $20 for a 50lb bag of high protein kibble.
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: RTOGUY: My wife pointed out the other day that the can of stew I was eating (and enjoying) cost less than what I feed the dogs. I'm fortunate enough to be able to feed my dogs the good stuff but now I'm wondering what the hell is in those cans of stew.

I can buy 40 pounds of chicken breasts for $40 and feed it to the dog, cheaper than the expensive dog food and it's real meat (probably not the best). What's scarier - people food is cheaper than dog food or dog food cost so much


I'm eating Alpo so I'm getting a kick out of...

Corned beef hash in a can.
I don't know why I like it.

With neighbor's eggs

\they gave them to us.
\\chickens in Richmond
\\\slashies loves Sunday breakfast
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Salmon: the Dollar Store is a great place is a great place to score chicks, single momsit tends to be very diverse from my experience.

fixed it for clarity.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Ishkur: foo monkey: Do you eat food from the dollar store?  No?  Then don't feed it to your dog.

I get snacks from the dollar store all the time. Potato chips and chocolate bars are super cheap there.

Really? How much do they cost?


You can buy cards at the dollar store for a dollar. I paid 5.99 for a f* cking plain ass-card from Walgreens the other day. This is what America should be burning sh*t down about if you ask me.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

joker420: Poor people should not have pets.


Or, now hear me out, ...
 
Murkanen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

joker420: Poor people should not have pets.


Oh fark off.

There's nothing about being poor that says you can't have a pet.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Por que tan serioso: OkieDookie: RTOGUY: My wife pointed out the other day that the can of stew I was eating (and enjoying) cost less than what I feed the dogs. I'm fortunate enough to be able to feed my dogs the good stuff but now I'm wondering what the hell is in those cans of stew.

Grade D but Edible cuts from losers at the racetrack, and,... whatever it was on the side of the road.

Oooohhhooo. Look at Mr. Fancy. We ate F. Dead zoo animals and old Brazilian jujitsu training mats.

Well,...at least you didn't have to worry about hair.


There was plenty of hair, blood, and dead skin on those mats.
 
MBZ321
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Salmon: the Dollar Store is a great place is a great place to score chicks, it tends to be very diverse from my experience.


You don't have to get all dressed up either!
 
joker420
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Murkanen: joker420: Poor people should not have pets.

Oh fark off.

There's nothing about being poor that says you can't have a pet.


Yeah, who cares about the dogs health?
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I mean, you might as well just throw the $5 right in the trash. Nobody cares about the card anyway. I saw one on the rack that had raised stuff or whatever.  7.99. For a card.
 
joker420
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Go hang out at the pound and watch all the dogs being brought in to be put down because the owners never took their dog to the vet. Also go drive in the poor side of town and check out all the dead dogs on the side of the road.
 
sirgrim [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
An animal that spends a measurable amount of its day worrying about anal cleanliness might not notice the food tastes bad.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: OkieDookie: RTOGUY: My wife pointed out the other day that the can of stew I was eating (and enjoying) cost less than what I feed the dogs. I'm fortunate enough to be able to feed my dogs the good stuff but now I'm wondering what the hell is in those cans of stew.

Grade D but Edible cuts from losers at the racetrack, and,... whatever it was on the side of the road.

Oooohhhooo. Look at Mr. Fancy. We ate F. Dead zoo animals and old Brazilian jujitsu training mats.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Murkanen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
joker420:

Yeah, who cares about the dogs health?

You can argue about unexpected medical costs that can be a burden on anyone who isn't rich in a different thread; this one is about the food, and it's not expensive to pay for a decent kibble.
 
CrazyGerbilLady
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

joker420: Poor people should not have pets.

Yeah, they shouldn't have children or refrigerators either.
 
NEDM
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

joker420: Go hang out at the pound and watch all the dogs being brought in to be put down because the owners never took their dog to the vet. Also go drive in the poor side of town and check out all the dead dogs on the side of the road.


Uh...pretty sure those are feral dogs and not abandoned dead pets, chief.  What, do you think being poor means that you're a soulless asshole as well who will just check a dead beloved pet out the window instead of burying them because...?
 
jackandwater
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: My wife pointed out the other day that the can of stew I was eating (and enjoying) cost less than what I feed the dogs. I'm fortunate enough to be able to feed my dogs the good stuff but now I'm wondering what the hell is in those cans of stew.


Good rule of thumb (as per the AKC)...feed the best you can afford as allowed by a budget.  However, your little lap dog doesn't need Eukanuba or Science Diet or Blue and all those pricey high performance foods.  Unless you do field trials, agility, or have a sled for transportation, feed what you can afford.  But stick with a national brand you trust.  My friend who raises champion St. Bernard (#1 male in the world at one time) feeds her dogs Pedigree dry with a little BilJac moist food.  And she wins BiS, Bib, Best of opposite sex, Best in Group blue ribbons.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Murkanen: Murkanen: LaChanz: Wow. Poor shaming on Fark? Whoda thought?

It's not hard to feed your pets properly even on a budget.  There are a lot of brands out there that offer 25-30lbs of, if not great then at least decent, kibble for ~$30 a bag.

But that's assuming you actually want to feed your dog or cat something with nutrients in it instead of just feathers, beaks, and corn.  Unfortunately there are a lot of pet parents out there perfectly content with buying the $10 for 50lbs option of the former because they didn't actually want the responsibility of having a pet in the first place.

Doh.  Former should be latter.


Still true tho.
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Murkanen: foo monkey: Do you eat food from the dollar store?  No?  Then don't feed it to your dog.

Even good brands like Acana/Orijen or Nature's Variety will have recalls sometimes; but yes, as a general rule it's a good idea to avoid feeding your pets something that is referred to as "cancer in a bag" by people who deal with the stuff professionally.


Acana was using barbituate laden corpses to get rendered fat from as of a couple years ago.

Literally every food is bullshiat and you gotta keep an eye out and be ready to switch every few years when they decide to try and shave a farkin' dime here and there. "Premium" foods my ass... they just charge high at first and fark you later.. the cheap shiat just farks you the whole time.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

joker420: Go hang out at the pound and watch all the dogs being brought in to be put down because the owners never took their dog to the vet. Also go drive in the poor side of town and check out all the dead dogs on the side of the road.


Whoa. Remind me not to visit your town.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NEDM: joker420: Go hang out at the pound and watch all the dogs being brought in to be put down because the owners never took their dog to the vet. Also go drive in the poor side of town and check out all the dead dogs on the side of the road.

Uh...pretty sure those are feral dogs and not abandoned dead pets, chief.  What, do you think being poor means that you're a soulless asshole as well who will just check a dead beloved pet out the window instead of burying them because...?


Nope, they are dogs that run over, poor people tend not to take care of their pets because they are to busy working for peanuts. Solution? No poor people. If you run a business (Walmart) and all your employees are part time so you don't have pay for insurance then you shouldn't be in business. Also $15 an hour isn't enough.
 
