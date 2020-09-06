 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Which Australian creature is the most likely to kill you?   (amp.abc.net.au) divider line
21
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Whichever is closest?
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Going with the one I know. Sting Ray
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The horse. I know this bit of trivia having seen it many times.

The runner-ups are:

cattle
cheep
dogs
cats

Unless you are countin humans, of course. They would beat out horse, I would imagine. Note that all these species are invasive species, even though humans have been in Australia for about 65,000 years perhaps.

They're still not indigenous because they aren't marsupials I'm guessing.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
sheep, not cheep. I'll bet they aren't. Have you seen the price of lamb?
 
dameron [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The bunyip.
 
Kirkenhegelstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was gonna say "Bruce."
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Human
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mosquitos.
Yeah, then probably dumbass humans.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Death by OY!
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knifed by an exotic dancer
They're nasty that way
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Kylie Minogue?

/please
 
fzumrk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This one:
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size

/runner up:  The shrimp (you're likely to choke on it after bbqing it.)
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Kylie Minogue?

/please


Ahhh Yeahhh, that would be a great way to die, her on top, bouncing away, that would be an awesome last memory.

Oh yeah, the question at hand. Which Australian is most likely to kill you?

1) Human
2) Mosquito
3) Horse
4) Bee
5) Dog
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Kylie Minogue?

/please


You should be so lucky.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's the Drunken Bruce-Fisted Sheila, isn't it?
 
ThirstyCraig
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm hoping for death by Amyl...

Amyl and the Sniffers - I'm Not A Loser (Live at The Echo, Los Angeles)
Youtube J9fhUladvAU
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Probably a doctor
 
Crom72
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was going to answer, "Yes?".  Is that correct?
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Muricahellyea . A nasty one.
 
