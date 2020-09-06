 Skip to content
(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 801: "Software Hootenanny 10". Details and rules in first post. LGT next week's theme   (farktography.com) divider line
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Software Hootenanny 10

Description: Any and all treatments not normally allowed software-wise are allowed/encouraged for this contest: artsy filters, exposure stacking/HDR, tilt-shift fakes, stitching, etc. NOTE: Combining multiple shots or elements thereof in any fashion you desire is fair game, but every pixel in your final image must have started its life as a pixel in a photo that you personally took. All photos used in any way for this contest cannot be used in future contests unless the theme allows for previously used photos.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Deveyn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Three-shark moon (with NEOWISE). Composite of three photos.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


PhotoShop Express treatment of our dog on the stairwell landing
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Fractured Reality
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
IMG_7289 by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I mistakenly posted this in photo thread..but here it is again. 5 images stitched of the milky way. Trying to get a view of the milky way through the lens without too much diffraction or stretching of stars due to the wide angle lens. Rather than shoot a 360 degree pano, I shot the sky straight over from horizon to horizon. Turning the photo 90 degrees was purely for showing on a monitor (original was over 10000 pixels wide). Each exposure is 25 seconds. Andromeda can be seen in upper right, Jupiter and Saturn are on the left near the horizon and just above the Milky Way.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
The hovering kingfisher was a nice catch, but she deserves more than blank sky for a background.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
betawulf [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
betawulf [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
betawulf [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Osprey color graded in blues
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


HDR composite of bracketed photos I took with my Nikon D850 this morning at sunrise.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Another HDR composite.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Old dredger that's in the field behind my house.
 
Vortex Dweller [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vortex Dweller [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vortex Dweller [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My first attempt at using photoshop. A composite of a series of shots in burst mode of my kids swing.
 
olavf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
olavf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hanalei, Kauai. 4-photo panoramic

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0359-3 by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0488 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/sandpiper
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(1/2)

Comet Neowise

Fark user imageView Full Size

/Astrophotography mode on a Pixel 3
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(2/2)

Fun attempt at Gimp

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Surfing on Titan.
Created with going mad with the color curves in Capture NX-D
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Quaranprom 2020. Which is to say there was no prom, but they did get dressed up and get their pictures taken while wearing masks and maintaining social distance (at least for this shot). Stacked exposure to maintain details in the sky. Also cleaned up the alley.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Quaranprom by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Taken during a Cleveland, Ohio river cruise with a cheap point & shoot and assembled with FOSS called "Hugin"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Poppies Poppies Poppies
Created with some artistic filters in Gimp.  This was photo with a nice composition, but really horrible color profile, very washed out and dull (I wasn't in good control of my equipment back in the early days of my photography journey.)  Years later, I revisited this image with much better editing skill and experience, and able to use Gimp's color correction and some of the G'mic filters to pull out a very presentable artistic, impressionistic picture from the base image
 
notto
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
