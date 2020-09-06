 Skip to content
(Japan Today)   With more people staying home due to the pandemic, more people are protesting airport flight pattern changes that disrupt their work and their kids' studies with increased jet noise   (japantoday.com) divider line
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If only there was a way to tell if your house was near an airport before you moved in. In mean, they really hide tones things.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Profits before people.
 
crinz83
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"the whole reason we moved to tokyo was for peace and quiet"
 
