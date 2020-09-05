 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KING 5 News)   City of Seattle, following guidance from the Governor's office and the CDC, extends eviction moratorium through the end of 2020. Area landlords respond exactly how you'd think landlords would respond   (king5.com) divider line
11
    More: Obvious, Small business, 1990s music groups, Most Beloved, deep impact of the COVID-19, The Table, Struggle, Business terms, Logic  
•       •       •

273 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Sep 2020 at 5:05 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
All can be true:

1. Eviction moratoriums are good and needed right now.
2. Landlords are right to be concerned that they're not receiving much assistance with their typical tax/fee/insurance burdens when no rent is coming in
3. Suing everyone you can think of isn't going to make anyone more sympathetic to your plight
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The banks still get paid, right?
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Tanqueray: The banks still get paid, right?


They shouldn't
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The order will be lifted on Nov 4th when Trump loses in the general.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

dr_blasto: Tanqueray: The banks still get paid, right?

They shouldn't


They will find a way.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
People who don't work and make money by people giving it to them are pissed?
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: People who don't work and make money by people giving it to them are pissed?


Wall Street would complain if we suddenly decided rent seeking wasn't work.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: People who don't work and make money by people giving it to them are pissed?


...hey, it's how Trump made his billions millions...
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh hi, rent-seekers! It appears you have enough money to hire lawyers to sue for your right to evict renters. Might I suggest a business model where you work with your current tenants to get the bills paid?

It turns out that rent doesn't always go up...especially during a pandemic. Crazy crazy stuff, I know
 
Occam's Disposable Razor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Evictions should be halted right now.

That said, I own a house that lost a lot of value (no one wants to live in rural Louisiana) that I haven't been able to sell without taking a pretty big loss. Renting it has been allowing me to about break even. I'm cool with my tenant not paying as long as the bank is cool with me not paying.

This isn't just hurting rent seeking assholes who have driven up housing costs complaining from the decks of their yachts. And if someone doesn't pay their rent from Sept-Dec, they aren't going to suddenly be able to come up with 4-5 months of payments in January. They'll have to be evicted then? It's just kicking the can. Everyone needs a break.
 
Dedmon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Occam's Disposable Razor: Evictions should be halted right now.

That said, I own a house that lost a lot of value (no one wants to live in rural Louisiana) that I haven't been able to sell without taking a pretty big loss. Renting it has been allowing me to about break even. I'm cool with my tenant not paying as long as the bank is cool with me not paying.

This isn't just hurting rent seeking assholes who have driven up housing costs complaining from the decks of their yachts. And if someone doesn't pay their rent from Sept-Dec, they aren't going to suddenly be able to come up with 4-5 months of payments in January. They'll have to be evicted then? It's just kicking the can. Everyone needs a break.


It really sounds like somebody is going to have to hurt. This is a bad situation and it's going to continue to be bad for years to come. Our only option is to rip the bandaid off and suffer through the pain.

However, we can maneuver around this problem by mitigating the suffering.
We could either
1: Force everyone out of their homes
2: Force landlords to give up their property for back taxes or forclosure
or
3: Let a multinational conglomerate bank take a major loss to their investments.

I choose 3 of course.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.