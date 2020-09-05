 Skip to content
(Twitter)   You're a good teacher and you're doing your job
    Hero, shot  
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Rhyno45 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Love this. Just fired a private school for high dollars a month because they decided to reply that in the first week and a half of school more than two 13 hour days was just what they expect their 6th graders to do. Yeah, no. This teacher needs a raise and to write a book on how to teacher for others to learn.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Have to agree, the point of class is to learn doing work outside the classroom is just extra work for little reason and the fact that it is all open book and most kids have the internet makes it a pointless time sink. If a kid wants to study more then more power to them but I don't think forcing it on them is any good.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My husband was in third grade when he asked why he had to do homework and the nun said, "It keeps you busy."

That was the wrong answer. He figured he already had plenty of stuff to keep him busy outside of school--riding bikes, climbing trees, throwing rocks.  His interest in homework waned precipitously.

His Catholic school education ended three years later when Sister Superior grabbed him by the shirt and he told her to get her farking hands off of him.
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope they're not too overwhelmed when they get to college or university. And we all have shiat to do, all the time, until we die.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well OK, as long as you realize that if you don't want your kid to be a professional lawn mower or barista he'll be competing on the global stage, and plenty of kids on the global stage are putting in the work to be better than your kids are.
 
foxy_canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She's wrong though... There is evidence that certain types of homework at the high school level are valuable in student learning.  Specifically it needs to focus on practice of well understood basic skills in order to build a certain level of automaticity.  This frees up cognitive working load, of which we possess a limited capacity, to focus on deeper learning.  Significant meta studies have demonstrated the effectiveness of this type of homework.  Higher level learning should happen in the classroom with collaborative learning and teacher support.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm a Finnish parent with three kids in our school system, I get a kick out of this.
 
powhound
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not a huge fan of it myself, being a math teacher. The kids who get it just see it as busy work and the kids who don't get it will just be frustrated or not even try. Yeah I usually have some hw for my regular track kids ... being high school those that are college bound need to understand what out of class work looks like. No hw for the remedial credit recovery kids.
 
powhound
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Creidiki: I'm a Finnish parent with three kids in our school system, I get a kick out of this.


Duh. Your kids are finish already. Just let them play ball and relax. Thank goodness you aren't a citizen of Startish.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Creidiki: I'm a Finnish parent with three kids in our school system, I get a kick out of this.



It's getting a good start that makes for a good Finnish....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She teaches a welding class. If she assigns homework, houses will burn and innocent people will die.

But you guys go ahead and put her on a pedestal.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
fark, I got so much trouble for not doing math homework and acing tests. At this point I can do octahedral matrices, I never needed to practice addition.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Smock Pot: I hope they're not too overwhelmed when they get to college or university. And we all have shiat to do, all the time, until we die.


How much of the work is re-learning stuff they should already know from High School? I hear Engineering students are especially suffering from this, they are struggling to understand why the High School calculus is suddenly useless in their first year and have to study it all over again on top of their University level course.
 
