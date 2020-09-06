 Skip to content
(Boston 25 News)   California officials tell 1000 people trapped by wildfire to go jump in a lake   (boston25news.com) divider line
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wildfire trapped campers?
I'm not going to lose sleep over that. They ruin the fun of the game for everybody.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure I'd feel safe ever camping in Cali in the summer.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, did it work?
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an Australian, I struggle to believe that authorities let tourists into the area or let them stay in the area once it was clear it was at risk of burning.

Homeowners in the region need to have a plan to leave early if they're leaving, and roads choked up with tourists is bad news for them and fire appliances.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: The wildfire trapped campers?
I'm not going to lose sleep over that. They ruin the fun of the game for everybody.


too-good-for-crawling-from-shelter-to-​shelter-like typing detected.
 
Puffy McBooze [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: As an Australian, I struggle to believe that authorities let tourists into the area or let them stay in the area once it was clear it was at risk of burning.

Homeowners in the region need to have a plan to leave early if they're leaving, and roads choked up with tourists is bad news for them and fire appliances.


You are not aware of our Freedumbs.
 
usedtolurk [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Just spent our entire Saturday at Sequoia National Forest. On the way there the freeway signs talked about the Shaver Fire. Freaking scary that if a fire broke out in the park we would have been trapped. It was packed with visitors and there is only 1 way in and out 😬
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: As an Australian, I struggle to believe that authorities let tourists into the area or let them stay in the area once it was clear it was at risk of burning.


The attitude of American governments towards protecting the public has far more in common with that found in places like Russia than in any developed country. There's no interest, or desire, to protect people from most types of harm because any harm they suffer is viewed as their own fault.

America is in the unique cultural position of fully embracing social Darwinism while rejecting biological Darwinism (i.e. evolution) entirely.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

usedtolurk: [Fark user image 425x566]Just spent our entire Saturday at Sequoia National Forest. On the way there the freeway signs talked about the Shaver Fire. Freaking scary that if a fire broke out in the park we would have been trapped. It was packed with visitors and there is only 1 way in and out 😬


Did you perceive it was risky to go there? Fires are significantly deadlier in hot, dry and windy conditions. Of course locations near an existing fire of sufficient size will become hotter and windier anyway, but what were things like where you were?
 
cSquids [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: As an Australian, I struggle to believe that authorities let tourists into the area or let them stay in the area once it was clear it was at risk of burning.

Homeowners in the region need to have a plan to leave early if they're leaving, and roads choked up with tourists is bad news for them and fire appliances.


Fire season in California started this year sometime in May (though the really big fires didn't start until late July) and will run probably until November, if we are lucky it will have big rainstorms earlier than that.  Hard to keep people away for the entirety of fire season  This fire started a day or so ago and spread quickly trapping people, it is in the Sierras and their aren't a lot of roads that go through.  I suspect they closed it as fast as they could it is just these things move faster than you think and people were unlucky.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cSquids: Aussie_As: As an Australian, I struggle to believe that authorities let tourists into the area or let them stay in the area once it was clear it was at risk of burning.

Homeowners in the region need to have a plan to leave early if they're leaving, and roads choked up with tourists is bad news for them and fire appliances.

Fire season in California started this year sometime in May (though the really big fires didn't start until late July) and will run probably until November, if we are lucky it will have big rainstorms earlier than that.  Hard to keep people away for the entirety of fire season  This fire started a day or so ago and spread quickly trapping people, it is in the Sierras and their aren't a lot of roads that go through.  I suspect they closed it as fast as they could it is just these things move faster than you think and people were unlucky.


Ah, thanks for that. I may have misunderstood how long there had been fires in that area. I thought they'd let a lot of people in despite local fires.
 
cSquids [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Here is the list of fires in California right now
https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/

The list is the ongoing fires but the map shows the recent fires  as well, the Creek fire is the one the article talks about, and it is new enough that they don't even have the full incident report out yet on the site, they generally update 2x a day on a fire)

Google maps shows a more detailed outline, though I am not sure where they are getting their  fire map data from
https://ww­w*goo­gle*co­m/map­s/­[nospam-﹫-backwards]73­*25407​6​,-119.3387806,11z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m3!15​m2!1m1!1s%2Fg%2F11hn80zrc7?hl=en
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Jump in a lake? Well that may work. That is if the heat is of a survivable nature and the fire didn't suck all the oxygen out of the area. It those two conditions are not me or sounds like a good natural hot tub. Just can't use those cheap plastic inflatable floaties. Driftwood would be your best bet. Until it catches on fire...
 
cSquids [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: cSquids: Aussie_As: As an Australian, I struggle to believe that authorities let tourists into the area or let them stay in the area once it was clear it was at risk of burning.

Homeowners in the region need to have a plan to leave early if they're leaving, and roads choked up with tourists is bad news for them and fire appliances.

Fire season in California started this year sometime in May (though the really big fires didn't start until late July) and will run probably until November, if we are lucky it will have big rainstorms earlier than that.  Hard to keep people away for the entirety of fire season  This fire started a day or so ago and spread quickly trapping people, it is in the Sierras and their aren't a lot of roads that go through.  I suspect they closed it as fast as they could it is just these things move faster than you think and people were unlucky.

Ah, thanks for that. I may have misunderstood how long there had been fires in that area. I thought they'd let a lot of people in despite local fires.


36000 acres in less than 36 hours is impressively fast, even by the standards of this very fire prone year.  Only good thing I can say is that the 3 largest are well on their way to being contained so they can probably move people and aircraft to the new one.
 
cSquids [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ruthven13: Jump in a lake? Well that may work. That is if the heat is of a survivable nature and the fire didn't suck all the oxygen out of the area. It those two conditions are not me or sounds like a good natural hot tub. Just can't use those cheap plastic inflatable floaties. Driftwood would be your best bet. Until it catches on fire...


There are some natural hot springs not too far away from the fires so we don't really need wildfires creating more of them.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It'd be funny if they got scooped up by aircraft using the lake water to fight the fire.
 
