 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is a serious organization with a serious mission and a social media feed that puts the "whaaa?" into whatthehellisgoingonhere   (twitter.com) divider line
15
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

812 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 06 Sep 2020 at 6:20 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I, for one, am glad someone is reminding everyone to check those pH levels in the pools.  Keep the water vermin under control.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm thinking this is a shoop. I've seen a lot of shoops in my days. You can tell by the pixels.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell is that guy drinking, pumpkin juice?
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Could also be used for diabetes awareness month.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That poor, chubby little kid has already lost his legs to the 'beetus.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Eh.  It's no Denny's Tumblr.

spoonuniversity.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think their graphics guy needs to be drug tested. Maybe more than once.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What in god's name is going on with this twitter page?
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I like Quinn the Quarantine Fox!
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I do be like that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When I go to the pool, all I do is watch kids. I watch them very closely.


/yes, Chris, I'll have a seat over there
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rhino Jockey: I do be like that.

[Fark user image image 800x800]


At first I was all : where's the naked guys in this photoshop? but then I noticed that you aren't actually Rugby Jock.

/needs moar coffee
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: I think their graphics guy needs to be drug tested. Maybe more than once.


I think the entire agency needs drug testing.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
webron [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Man On A Mission: FatherChaos: I think their graphics guy needs to be drug tested. Maybe more than once.

I think the entire agency needs drug testing.

[Fark user image image 800x800]

[Fark user image image 800x800]

[Fark user image image 800x800]


After look at that, I think I need drug testing.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.