(Radio.com)   A Missouri school district responds to a parent's complaint regarding a book about a black astronaut being read to a second-grade class by having it read to the entire school   (kmox.radio.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Space Shuttle Challenger disaster, parent's complaint, STS-51-L, Primary school, Teacher, Rockwood School District, Primary education, parent of Pond Elementary School  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ha ha farking fark you, Karen
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good.  Unless there's something seriously flawed about the content of the story itself, then this is the correct way to respond to complaints about books because someone is butthurt about the race of a character.

I wonder how butthurt this parent would be in reading Kim Stanley Robinson's Mars Trilogy, when some of the most well-prepared Martian colonists are of desert-dwelling Arab ancestry, and use their large vocabulary and knowledge of the properties of deserts and sands to their advantage as they settle the red planet.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just when I think the bigots would stop getting any stupider, one of them steps right up to the challenge.  I wonder what this parent does every February?  Take their kids out of school for the month?
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cretinbob: Ha ha farking fark you, Karen


I deplore this idiots behavior, but I am starting to feel sorry for women who happen to be named Karen
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wildwood Missouri, it's a bastion of Red Hats. I love this.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My first job was in the children's section of a library. Good for the school reading the book to everyone, and good for the school publicly humiliating that bigot.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cool.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

sithon: cretinbob: Ha ha farking fark you, Karen

I deplore this idiots behavior, but I am starting to feel sorry for women who happen to be named Karen


Yeah.  The only Karen we know is a childhood friend of my wife's and she's a kind woman.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

darkhorse23: Wildwood Missouri, it's a bastion of Red Hats. I love this.


THIS THIS AND THIS
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cherryl taggart: Just when I think the bigots would stop getting any stupider, one of them steps right up to the challenge.  I wonder what this parent does every February?  Take their kids out of school for the month?


It'd be perfectly alright by me if the school just happened to send this specific idiot's kid home with a flyer advertising the next schoolwide diversity seminar for parents.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TWX: Good.  Unless there's something seriously flawed about the content of the story itself, then this is the correct way to respond to complaints about books because someone is butthurt about the race of a character.

I wonder how butthurt this parent would be in reading Kim Stanley Robinson's Mars Trilogy, when some of the most well-prepared Martian colonists are of desert-dwelling Arab ancestry, and use their large vocabulary and knowledge of the properties of deserts and sands to their advantage as they settle the red planet.


You would think that Arabs wouldn't have as easy a time as those from northern or central Asia, given that the Martian surface is a cold desert more akin to the Russian steppes or Tibetan plateau.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: Wildwood Missouri, it's a bastion of Red Hats. I love this.


WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOX) - The Rockwood School District is responding to....

Wildwood Weed (Jim Stafford) w/ lyrics
Youtube xyjlxIcu8AM
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cherryl taggart: Just when I think the bigots would stop getting any stupider, one of them steps right up to the challenge.  I wonder what this parent does every February?  Take their kids out of school for the month?


Let's not ignore the reaction of at least some of the parents,

"One of our parents came out and said she was going to purchase a copy for every second-grader at the elementary school that her children attends."
 
cepson
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What in the ever-loving fark is wrong with people?
 
