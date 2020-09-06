 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Animal welfare activists successfully campaign to get the 'world's loneliest elephant' who has been kept in a tiny enclosure in Pakistan zoo for 35 years moved to a larger facility   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ugh this makes me so sad. Elephants are incredibly social with other elephants and should never be isolated. Can't imagine what this poor thing has been through being alone for so long.

Very thankful he's being transferred and I hope they take it slowly and thoughtfully with him.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: Ugh this makes me so sad. Elephants are incredibly social with other elephants and should never be isolated. Can't imagine what this poor thing has been through being alone for so long.

Very thankful he's being transferred and I hope they take it slowly and thoughtfully with him.


Yeah, I hope he is eased into his new location. After being completely alone for so long, he's going to have be treated gently or they will freak him out, poor guy. He's been "institutionalized" after all.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think they could use the same techniques to get some Farkers out of basements?
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Campaign, Cher? We didn't they just buy the elephant years ago?
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: Ugh this makes me so sad. Elephants are incredibly social with other elephants and should never be isolated. Can't imagine what this poor thing has been through being alone for so long.

Very thankful he's being transferred and I hope they take it slowly and thoughtfully with him.


silvervial: Yeah, I hope he is eased into his new location. After being completely alone for so long, he's going to have be treated gently or they will freak him out, poor guy. He's been "institutionalized" after all.


The well being of this creature is important.  And as we mourn for their lost and tortured decades, let us remember that we also keep humans in similarly limited and torturous conditions, too.

/we should be ashamed of ourselves
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humans are shiat. That said at least this guy has some time life to enjoy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: as we mourn for their lost and tortured decades, let us remember that we also keep humans in similarly limited and torturous conditions


Most human cons (ex or current) are irredeemable scumbags.

Elephants are cool though.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Weird, I just watched the documentary "An apology to elephants" . Even in North America, most zoos are very poor places for elephants. The worst zoo in Pakistan? Must have been horrible.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: kyleaugustus: as we mourn for their lost and tortured decades, let us remember that we also keep humans in similarly limited and torturous conditions

Most human cons (ex or current) are irredeemable scumbags.

Elephants are cool though.


Human slime are still human.  We are only as good as how we treat who we view as our worst.  I do not want psychological torture in my name, even for the most murderous, rapiest of convicts.  It's not right.  It's not what people do to others if we are better than criminals.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Me so thorny: Weird, I just watched the documentary "An apology to elephants" . Even in North America, most zoos are very poor places for elephants. The worst zoo in Pakistan? Must have been horrible.


Anti-anxiety drugs are commonly applied to zoo animals of many species.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: kyleaugustus: as we mourn for their lost and tortured decades, let us remember that we also keep humans in similarly limited and torturous conditions

Most human cons (ex or current) are irredeemable scumbags.

Elephants are cool though.


We're here to inflict torture, right?

https://www.apa.org/monitor/2012/10/s​o​litary

Ooo baby, yes.

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/bl​o​g/brain-chemistry/201902/the-effects-s​olitary-confinement-the-brain

Are we getting off on harming those unable those that are now helpless to control their present situation?

https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/ar​t​icle/what-does-solitary-confinement-do​-to-your-mind/

Fark, yes.

https://wp.nyu.edu/steinhardt-appsych​_​opus/effects-of-solitary-confinement-o​n-the-well-being-of-prison-inmates/

/they're farking human-beings that have done wrong, not torture subjects
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: kyleaugustus: as we mourn for their lost and tortured decades, let us remember that we also keep humans in similarly limited and torturous conditions

Most human cons (ex or current) are irredeemable scumbags.

Elephants are cool though.

Human slime are still human.  We are only as good as how we treat who we view as our worst.  I do not want psychological torture in my name, even for the most murderous, rapiest of convicts.  It's not right.  It's not what people do to others if we are better than criminals.


The four ex-cons that I know have had nothing bad to say about how they were treated once they were finally caged.

Mostly they're pissy with the people and the process that put them away in the first place.
 
philodough
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I can't imagine how incredibly depressed that poor guy must've been.

Humans are the ones that can be the real beasts.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
'Unfortunately, the rescue comes too late for two lions that died during an attempted transfer at the end of July after local animal handlers set a fire in their enclosure to force them into their transport crates,' Bauer said in a statement released on Saturday.

I see this zoo is more of a torture dungeon for its inhabitants.
 
