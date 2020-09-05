 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Youths steal car. Not news. They flee when stopped. Still not newsworthy. They steal another car. OK, that's kinda.. Oh, a State Police cruiser? Welcome to Fark, lads   (wjactv.com) divider line
8
    More: Stupid, Crime, Sheriff, PSP, state police cruiser, United States, Trio, vehicles  
•       •       •

310 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Sep 2020 at 10:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rookie check.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Animal House-Daniel Simpson Day
Youtube d67Jqs4JtOs
 
GRCooper
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
These would be the same cops that allowed BLM marchers to be shot.
Twice.
Within 72 hours, in the same county.
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The problem with real-life GTA is you have to sit in that alley for A REALLY LONG TIME before the stars go away.
 
