(The Smoking Gun)   Apparently $700,000 does not buy much of a boat in this year of the Covid. But even this boat seems to come with one little catch   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pictures of him participating in a Trump boat parade in 3...
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every time you hear some conservative talking point about how propping up the poor with better financial safeties nets will only lead to abuses of the system...its because they are a selfish jack ass like this guy, who'd rip off and steal from anyone they thought they could get away with.

The PPP money should never have been given to the businesses in the first place, those vague assertions that it'd trickle down to those who need it is laughable.  It should have been given directly to the workers, like all the intelligent and well managed nations did.

I bet trump is going to call this guy a loser, not because he tried to rip off the government, because he got caught.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've seen an awful lot of large luxury-type boats with "For Sale" signs on them over the last couple of weeks. I like to think that it's assholes like this getting their comeuppance.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were his sentence to be hung from his presumably tiny balls, I wouldn't mind much
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeeze. 700k and it's got outboards?  Hell, I bet they poop in bait buckets.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: Jeeze. 700k and it's got outboards?  Hell, I bet they poop in bait buckets.


Lots of fancy boats are outboards these days. To wit:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That is, indeed, a small man.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The fishing boat is seen above in a manufacturer's photo.

Fake news.  I don't see no stinking downriggers.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Seems like an awful lot of money for not much of a boat.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Pictures of him participating in a Trump boat parade in 3...


Are you a wizard?

cdn.winknews.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Apparently the "No More Bullshiat" tagline doesn't apply to defrauding the government.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Where do you all think the stimulus money went and why Trump voters are having boat parades in brand new boats?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm certainly no expert on boats - and maybe that thing hauls ass and handles like a shark - but for $700k I think I'd want something a bit... more.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
THAT is what 700K gets you these days?

Fark user imageView Full Size


My grandparents had a 42-ft Bertram in the late 80's for a bit over that amount ($800K, IIRC), all decked out. It was a beautiful boat. (I don't have any pics of it; that's a stock photo)

That one ... meh ... not so much.

Funny story ...

In the early 80's they had a smaller version of the same boat, a 32-footer, moored at Dana Point harbor. There was a visiting boat there from Tampa in one of the slips directly across from them, its stern, with the "TAMPA" lettering of its home port, facing them.

My grandparents' friend Barney, this crazy old coot whose boat was just a few slips down from theirs, used to sneak over to the other dock in the dead of night and add an "X" made of black electrical tape to the end of "TAMPA". Sometimes it would go for days and days with it reading "TAMPAX", before the owner would find it and yell out across the harbor "THIS ISN"T FUNNY!!"

My 15-year-old self disagreed wholeheartedly.
 
Resin33
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Manufacturer's website:

https://invincibleboats.com/40-catama​r​an/
 
fatalvenom [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: Jeeze. 700k and it's got outboards?  Hell, I bet they poop in bait buckets.


Down here in FL, if you don't have 3+ 350-400hp outboards on your center console, you're a poor pleb.

/4 motors is becoming the norm
//they are making 60' centers with 5 now
///Invincibles are very nice boats
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: THAT is what 700K gets you these days?

[Fark user image 850x397]

My grandparents had a 42-ft Bertram in the late 80's for a bit over that amount ($800K, IIRC), all decked out. It was a beautiful boat. (I don't have any pics of it; that's a stock photo)

That one ... meh ... not so much.


30 to40 years of inflation is a stone-cold biatch.
 
gosurfing1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Gee if only we gave the money to the people that like, needed it?
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Danger Avoid Death: THAT is what 700K gets you these days?

[Fark user image 850x397]

My grandparents had a 42-ft Bertram in the late 80's for a bit over that amount ($800K, IIRC), all decked out. It was a beautiful boat. (I don't have any pics of it; that's a stock photo)

That one ... meh ... not so much.

30 to40 years of inflation is a stone-cold biatch.


Not as much of a stone cold biatch as getting 40 years older since then, but you're right. Seems like only yesterday and yet a million years ago all at the same time.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And you just know this shiatstain is a Trump supporter.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, that was just stupid, I hope that 3 months of feeling like he was the smartest man on earth will be worth the 30 year potential settlement.

Anyone else concerned that he got more than 2 million from that and was able to post a 100k bond by himself?  I'm fairly sure that bond was also PPE money, I think a 2 million bond, equal to what he got would have seemed more reasonable.

Side note, my ex who is schizophrenic and homeless was arrested around the same time for felony breaking and entering, and her bond was 50k.  They released her on her own recognizance a week later, no bail at all.  But there is no way she could have stolen even 1/50th of what that guy did.  She is Pakistani, if that helps explaining it.  I thought that bail had to be affordable, and for that guy, obviously it was, he stole way more than his bond, for my ex though, she had nothing at all, even getting 5k for a bonds man would have been impossible.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: Jeeze. 700k and it's got outboards?  Hell, I bet they poop in bait buckets.


Those out boards cost 45k each and the big Mercs are back ordered 6 months.  Lots of COVID cash getting spent.  farking cretins are opposed to 600 week bump in unemployment, but have all signed up to steal millions.

This numb nuts would not have even drawn any attention if he had just registered the boat in the company name and claimed it for some nebulous business purpose.  Too farking brazen for even that small effort.
 
keldaria [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Oak: That is, indeed, a small man.


People like complaining about how fast cars loose their value after driving them off the lot. A boat makes a new car purchase look like a long term investment portfolio.

Money pits. Anything over a size that can be easily trailered and towed behind an everyday pickup and stored in your driveway is going to depreciate and cost money like most people can not comprehend. It makes government spending look rational.

I have 2 close friends that went in together on a used 40 foot boat. $200,000 purchase, then you have to have a place to dock it, normally a marina unless you happen to have your own lake/ocean front property with its own docking setup. Then for them because it's on the Great Lakes they have to pay to have it pulled out, winterized, wrapped, stored, opened back up, cleaned, dewinterized, routine maintenance/prep work, and put back into the water. That's on top of fuel cost, which makes the MPG you get on your gas guzzling oversized SUVs seem down right fuel efficient.

In many cases people selling these boats are willing to practically give these things away just to cut their upkeep cost which is why they depreciate faster than  anything else I can think of.
 
