 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Like a moth to a flame. Drunken Florida man must crash into occupied cop car   (fox13news.com) divider line
2
    More: Florida, Blood alcohol content, Cole Gatlin, left backside of a marked HCSO, white Ford Taurus, Hangover, Dodge Charger, Highway East, 21-year-old's irresponsible behavior  
•       •       •

119 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Sep 2020 at 12:20 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cole Gatlin, 21:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Florida 21 = Rest Of America 31
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I went looking for "moth to a flame" songs.  Only good one was Grace Jones and you have to wait for it.   Most farkers know it already as it's old.
Grace Jones Demolition Man
Youtube SM3HO6cLF44
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.