(AP News)   "Josef Koeberl managed to stay 2 hours, 30 minutes and 57 seconds inside a custom-made glass box filled up to his shoulders with ice cubes"   (apnews.com) divider line
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
His balls won't drop for a month
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
His team said that Koeberl's personal record is also the current world record when it comes to exposing the body to ice for as long as possible.

Only if you don't count the 8 hours I spent every night sleeping next to my ex wife.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This would be a lot more interesting if he was 75 litres of Schnapps
 
KB202
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I mean, I suppose an ice bath is a better use of an Austrian's time than starting world war and genocide. But I kind of feel like these aren't the only options for a productive life...?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

.
.
.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
a/c-less in la currently.
i would farking sleep in there and thank him when i woke up.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Your move, David Blaine.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Your move, David Blaine.


He's working on a lye bath challenge, but keeps dissolving.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

johnny queso: a/c-less in la currently.
i would farking sleep in there and thank him when i woke up.


He's attempting a new record in Los Angeles next year. You'll get your chance.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fig 1.3. What Joseph Goebbels trapped in a glass box of ice cubes might look like
 
