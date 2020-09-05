 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   "By the power vested in me by the state of Maine, I pronounce you man and wife. You may now murder three unsuspecting strangers"   (nbcnews.com) divider line
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"We have taken the pandemic seriously, followed the rules as we have understood them, and gone above and beyond those rules to try and keep our guests, staff, and community safe," she said.

Except when it came to limiting the number of guests in one area.  Indoor limits were set at 50 people.  There were 65 people at that wedding.  But hey, money is important too!
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, at least the married couple got some presents.  Who cares about their dead family and friends?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three of those people have died, Long said. None of them had attended the wedding.

And this is the problem with the covidiots, their selfish assholery will continue to kill other people and they'll never learn a god damn thing about personal responsibility until its far too late.  Charge them with murder, they intentionally invited more then the limit, they got people killed, they murdered them.

I'm serious, at this point its murder.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
" When people ask you who done this, you tell 'em Mickey and Mallory Knox did it. "
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, " I ain't gonna murder anybody on our wedding day "
 
Fano
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's like lung paaaaaaaaaiiiiin, on your wedding day
It's the good advice, you just didn't take, and who would have thought, it figures
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The bride and groom should be arrested for murder
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The COVID in Maine falls mainly on the ... fark if I know.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Well, at least the married couple got some presents.  Who cares about their dead family and friends?


China?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whisper in the wind: The bride and groom should be arrested for murder


Best you could hope for would be manslaughter.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, New Hampshire has gone a week without any Covid deaths for the first time in months, but is now seeing an uptick in cases a little over a week after a farking Trump rally.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
and i thought changing it to man and wife was tough....


/DNRTA
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They have a nice ring with a very good inscription.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: "We have taken the pandemic seriously, followed the rules as we have understood them, and gone above and beyond those rules to try and keep our guests, staff, and community safe," she said.

Except when it came to limiting the number of guests in one area.  Indoor limits were set at 50 people.  There were 65 people at that wedding.  But hey, money is important too!


what I read was they thought it was okay because they had two ballrooms with a 50 person limit each and split the wedding party between them. that makes a certain kind of sense but I am guessing there was serious cross mojonation between the two making it moot.

I just cannot believe people would hold a wedding or that anyone would show up. but then again as over a thousand people a day are dying people still don't wear masks. it is like we have the attention span of a goldfish.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chucknasty: SpaceyCat: "We have taken the pandemic seriously, followed the rules as we have understood them, and gone above and beyond those rules to try and keep our guests, staff, and community safe," she said.

Except when it came to limiting the number of guests in one area.  Indoor limits were set at 50 people.  There were 65 people at that wedding.  But hey, money is important too!

what I read was they thought it was okay because they had two ballrooms with a 50 person limit each and split the wedding party between them. that makes a certain kind of sense but I am guessing there was serious cross mojonation between the two making it moot.

I just cannot believe people would hold a wedding or that anyone would show up. but then again as over a thousand people a day are dying people still don't wear masks. it is like we have the attention span of a goldfish.


Is there a thing happening? I hadn't heard.
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: "We have taken the pandemic seriously, followed the rules as we have understood them, and gone above and beyond those rules to try and keep our guests, staff, and community safe," she said.

Except when it came to limiting the number of guests in one area.  Indoor limits were set at 50 people.  There were 65 people at that wedding.  But hey, money is important too!


Reports from guests at the inn are that they had a partial plexiglass barrier separating the wedding party from the other guests...and that's it. No masks in sight.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well it was the bride's big day. It was all about her. Nothing else mattered.
 
Mock26
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bangor? I do not even know her!

Yeah, yeah, I know, I know, it is not pronounced, "Banger", but I do not care. I find if funny and I know for a fact that it pisses off a couple of overly uptight Mainers. And that is even funnier!
 
Mock26
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

whisper in the wind: The bride and groom should be arrested for murder


Nah, anyone stupid enough to go to such a gathering during a pandemic, well, I will not say that they deserve to die or get sick but they really have only themselves to blame. No one made them go and if they were smart or even sensible they would have stayed the f*ck home.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Stephen King has no imagination. He is just a gossip.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Does this mean they need to send a gift to the lucky couple?
 
haknudsen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: PaulRB: Well, at least the married couple got some presents.  Who cares about their dead family and friends?

China?


Trump
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Murder Wedding is the name of my all Billy Idol impersonators Billy Idol cover band.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Uh oh, Susan Collins lost some voters. She must be concerned about that.
 
bthom37
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Stephen King's plot to get more material continues to pay off, I see.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

chucknasty: SpaceyCat: "We have taken the pandemic seriously, followed the rules as we have understood them, and gone above and beyond those rules to try and keep our guests, staff, and community safe," she said.

Except when it came to limiting the number of guests in one area.  Indoor limits were set at 50 people.  There were 65 people at that wedding.  But hey, money is important too!

what I read was they thought it was okay because they had two ballrooms with a 50 person limit each and split the wedding party between them. that makes a certain kind of sense but I am guessing there was serious cross mojonation between the two making it moot.

I just cannot believe people would hold a wedding or that anyone would show up. but then again as over a thousand people a day are dying people still don't wear masks. it is like we have the attention span of a goldfish.



Clicking through to previous articles, I see that the first report, from August 18th, said that 18 attendees of the wedding had gotten it.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/​t​wo-dozen-coronavirus-cases-linked-wedd​ing-reception-maine-health-officials-n​1237080

The next week, an article implied that 30 of them had it:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/​1​-death-among-53-coronavirus-cases-link​ed-maine-wedding-reception-n1237850

Taking the precaution of spreading people out was probably ineffective.This virus doesn't vanish into thin air 6 feet away from a person exhaling it. Enclosed spaces are bad news, and ventilation systems can easily spread it around while the air circulates before entering any air intake - and even then, viruses are small enough to pass through standard filters.

Everyone involved in the wedding was probably just concerned with following whatever rules were in place.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mock26: whisper in the wind: The bride and groom should be arrested for murder

Nah, anyone stupid enough to go to such a gathering during a pandemic, well, I will not say that they deserve to die or get sick but they really have only themselves to blame. No one made them go and if they were smart or even sensible they would have stayed the f*ck home.


I think you're actually both right. Weddings aren't legally compulsory but for a lot of situations they're very hard to decline the invitation. Hypothetically, the bride's sister might have been disowned by her family for staying home. That's a lot more pressure than, say, a work colleague or former neighbour might face if they politely declined the invite and sent a small gift anyway.
 
