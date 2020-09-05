 Skip to content
(New Zealand Herald)   Body found in an ornamental lake at Kensington Palace. "It is my belief, Watson, founded upon my experience, that the lowest and vilest alleys in London do not present a more dreadful record of sin than does the smiling and beautiful countryside"   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
    Diana, Princess of Wales, Charles, Prince of Wales, British Royal Family, Kensington Palace, artist Endellion Lycett Green, identity of a body, Daily Mail, 16ft-deep lake  
•       •       •

Jean Genetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is Meghan?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she lob any swords, though?
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sir Arthur, like Shakespeare long  before him, understood humanity.
 
MrHormel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there fewer paparazzi these days?  Maybe they ought to dredge those lakes a bit deeper, along with anywhere else the royals might visit.  Then again, do we really care about the paparazzi?
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

A Scotland Yard spokesman told the Mail: "The death is being treated as unexplained at this time, but is not thought to be suspicious. Inquiries are ongoing."

Moistened dead bints in ponds are most certainly suspicious, regardless of how they got in there......

I wonder where she misplaced her sword.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Totally shocked that the daily fail got it wrong.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
New Zealand Herald? What'samatter, you couldn't find a newspaper further away from Kensington Palace?
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Presumably they are working under the assumption that it was suicide or misadventure. I would venture to guess that they haven't found any signs of violence on the body, which there usually would be if somone elae put her there. It's not impossible that a killer would drug someone unconscious and then throw them in a lake to drown, but it's more likely that someone drugged herself insensible and then did something foolish.

(Unlees you were just riffing on the earlier Python references, in which case consider this bonus pedantry. )
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The countryside? Kensington's right in Hyde Park.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

I'm here for the abuse, not the arguments.

And in addition, it's gonna take a bit of extra effort to drown yourself in a Crown-held pond.  Even if she's a suicide, it's most certainly a strange one.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Mrs. Kensington!!!
Mrs. Kensington is long since retired. Miss Kensington is her daughter.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
R.I.P. James Corden, the guy that was forced by his wife to watch Cats finally caught him.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ornamental lake is racist. The correct term is Jap lake.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"It is my belief, Watson, founded upon my experience, that the lowest and vilest alleys in London do not present a more dreadful record of sin than does the smiling and beautiful countryside"

This is the basis for every British detective show ever made.
 
