(KOB4)   Let's store nuclear waste deep in the ground next to oil wells and potash mines. What could possibly go wrong?
35
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We already are. It's not spent fuel or high-level waste, though that's also been discussed for many years. And with the Obama Administration shutting down Yucca Mountain, I'm not surprised to see this path looked at.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I like potatoes so I don't see any problem with storing nuclear waste nearby. As movies and comic books have shown, it'll make the potatoes really big so we'll probably solve global hunger in the process.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Or we could spew it into the air out of smokestacks, like we're doing now.  The solution to pollution is dilution, right?
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What could possibly go wrong?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This whole thing is stupid. The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty was a mistake because it bans waste from being reprocessed to make it useful again. All you can do with spent fuel is let it accumulate and store it until the end of time.

Farking waste over technology that is decades old and forces us to just let it sit around and fight over where it ends up.
 
mononymous
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The ocean is pretty big.  Why don't we dump it there?
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mononymous: The ocean is pretty big.  Why don't we dump it there?


Do you want Godzilla? Because that's how you get Godzilla!
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Big bada boom?
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Meanwhile we have entirely explodable (and occasionally fiery) petroleum plants inside major urban areas.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-re​f​inery-blast-philadelphia-exclusive/aft​er-fire-philadelphia-energy-solutions-​to-permanently-shut-oil-refinery-idUSK​CN1TR09E

We have coal stations that pile up coal ash, release radioactive particles into the air, and raise risks of asthma and other respiratory diseases in their area.

https://www.hrw.org/news/2019/10/15/u​s​-rolling-back-coal-ash-rules-threatens​-health

We also have the occasional gas power station that blows up.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2010_Co​n​necticut_power_plant_explosion

/it's not like they're trying to store benzene
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Can we just pay harry Reid enough money to open Yucca already.  Failing that, I'm for vitrifying the waste and dropping it into a subduction zone deep offshore.

The real answer would have been to re-process the spent fuel and/or dispose/transmute it in thorium reactors, generating additional power for the grid and reducing the fin al waste by a significant amount of volume.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Big bada boom?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Love that movie, man.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: What could possibly go wrong?

[Fark user image 540x307] [View Full Size image _x_]


Man, this 4K rendering of Vault 108 is terrifying.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Or we could spew it into the air out of smokestacks, like we're doing now.  The solution to pollution is dilution, right?


mononymous: The ocean is pretty big.  Why don't we dump it there?


The ocean really is a whole lot bigger than the air immediately around power stations.  Dumping nuclear fuel into the ocean really isn't the worst option.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nothing about this is underground storage. They're going to store it on casks above ground.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Danger Avoid Death: What could possibly go wrong?

[Fark user image 540x307] [View Full Size image _x_]

Man, this 4K rendering of Vault 108 is terrifying.


LOL. I'm currently enjoying Fallout: New Vegas, so I got a kick out of that. Haven't played any of the others.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mononymous: The ocean is pretty big.  Why don't we dump it there?


Deep borehole disposal is a better plan.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: mononymous: The ocean is pretty big.  Why don't we dump it there?

Deep borehole disposal is a better plan.


Deep Borehole should be Trump's Secret Service nickname.
 
Birnone
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The smart thing to do is put containers of nuclear waste on large rockets and launch them into the sun. The sun's heat will melt it all down into its component parts and the sun will absorb it.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't understand why we want to bury these things in vaults that will last for hundreds of thousands of years.  Let's trust tech to figure out a way to use all this nasty, nasty energy in a useful way.  Probably in 10-20 years.

Any yeah, I get a small proportion is spent Uranium fuel and a lot is gowns, masks, and medical whatevers that dealt with radiation.  If this pile of trash is putting out enough energy to be dangerous for 500,000 years then it's putting out enough energy for some smart, um, dude?  guy?  chick? I'm violating a CoC here no matter what I say,

Whatever, if it's dangerous for 500k years it's putting out enough energy that some smart human being will figure out how to channel that energy in the next decade or two.

So why bury this stuff 1000 ft deep under melted glass, or whatever they're proposing.  It's energy, let some future Zuckerberg figure out how to use it.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Birnone: The smart thing to do is put containers of nuclear waste on large rockets and launch them into the sun. The sun's heat will melt it all down into its component parts and the sun will absorb it.


Again, what could possibly go wrong?

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Me reading the headline: Ooo my old workplace WCS?

Me, after clicking: NAH ITS WIPP

WIPP, for those unaware had a drum... well, they insist it wasn't an explosion. An aggressive ventilation.

But yeah TLDR they annihilated drums by using the wrong goddamn kitty litter as filler medium and shut themselves down for two years. Yeah. During that they sent waste for holding at WCS, which WCS was not legally allowed to dispose of. My stay at WCS overlapped some of this.

So WCS started screaming bloody murder that they needed WIPP to come get their shiat because WCS was out of floorspace and they didn't care if WIPP was paying rent for that floorspace anymore. So WIPP, now active again, started driving over and doing very slow pickups of their various stuff.

The problem: WCS still has a collection of drums in overpacks that miiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiight be part of the drums that were treated wrong, in other words, ticking time bombs.

When I left there was a long, LONG prolonged argument happening about just who was going to deal with that. Was WIPP going to pay to get WCS employees trained for potential explosives? Was WIPP going to send their people over with current training? Was WIPP going to hire a bomb crew?

I have no idea, I left, but it was an ongoing and hilarious drama while I was there.

As for fuel storage, oh that's another funny story. See when nuclear power was starting the fed agreed to handle the waste. And the power plants tithed money to the government to do specifically that. If you get power from a nuke check your bill, it might actually have a little surcharge for future waste disposal (probably a buck or something).

Then the fed tried to weasel out of it, and the power companies sued for their money back. This is also ongoing and FREAKING HILARIOUS because it's breach of contract and all kinds of other stupid shiat.

Anyway I'd have no problem having spent fuel as a neighbor, I'd rather have that as my neighbor than oil wells or fracking.

/hazmat people, we're kinda different
//in that we find this shiat hilarious
 
joker420
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Molten Salt Reactors please.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Overcooked marshmallows?
 
joker420
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Birnone: The smart thing to do is put containers of nuclear waste on large rockets and launch them into the sun. The sun's heat will melt it all down into its component parts and the sun will absorb it.


The smart thing is MSRs
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Shooting it into the sun is uneconomical. And even with Elon's biggest rockets, will continue to be.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I like potatoes so I don't see any problem with storing nuclear waste nearby. As movies and comic books have shown, it'll make the potatoes really big so we'll probably solve global hunger in the process.


I DO like a big potato.
 
shaggai
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I hope we can get some fracking in so that you can get radioactive AND flammable water.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Weatherkiss: I like potatoes so I don't see any problem with storing nuclear waste nearby. As movies and comic books have shown, it'll make the potatoes really big so we'll probably solve global hunger in the process.

I DO like a big potato.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Bon Appétit.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Weatherkiss: I like potatoes so I don't see any problem with storing nuclear waste nearby. As movies and comic books have shown, it'll make the potatoes really big so we'll probably solve global hunger in the process.

I DO like a big potato.

[Fark user image 500x500] [View Full Size image _x_]

Bon Appétit.


Ahh, the Forbidden Spud.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Don't worry, Trump has negotiated an amazing deal.

In exchange for dropping sanctions on North Korea, Kim Jong Un has agreed to accept all of America's unwanted nuclear waste!
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: Don't worry, Trump has negotiated an amazing deal.

In exchange for dropping sanctions on North Korea, Kim Jong Un has agreed to accept all of America's unwanted nuclear waste!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Snotnose: Any yeah, I get a small proportion is spent Uranium fuel and a lot is gowns, masks, and medical whatevers that dealt with radiation.


That's not what they are talking about here. They are talking about "spent" power reactor fuel.

Ringshadow: WIPP, for those unaware had a drum... well, they insist it wasn't an explosion. An aggressive ventilation.

But yeah TLDR they annihilated drums by using the wrong goddamn kitty litter as filler medium and shut themselves down for two years.


Well, to be fair to WIPP, they didn't package those drums. I think it was Savannah River Site. Because they decided to use "green" kitty litter in place of old fashioned clay littrt.

Ringshadow: /hazmat people, we're kinda different
//in that we find this shiat hilarious


QFT
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Danger Avoid Death: Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Weatherkiss: I like potatoes so I don't see any problem with storing nuclear waste nearby. As movies and comic books have shown, it'll make the potatoes really big so we'll probably solve global hunger in the process.

I DO like a big potato.

[Fark user image 500x500] [View Full Size image _x_]

Bon Appétit.

Ahh, the Forbidden Spud.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Put it in DC nothing of value there.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Birnone: The smart thing to do is put containers of nuclear waste on large rockets and launch them into the sun. The sun's heat will melt it all down into its component parts and the sun will absorb it.


It takes less energy to toss it out of our solar system than it does to shoot something into the sun.

/Kerbel Space Program thought me everything I know
 
