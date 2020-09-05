 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Texas judge in hot water after hiring murder prosecutor to advise him how to rule in the murder prosecution   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh come ON, Texas. Are you even trying anymore?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It is nice that a new county DA spotted this and went "Oh shiat, better get this out in public *NOW* ourselves rather than have it come up on appeal, recuse ourselves from the case entirely, and get some other county DA to handle the inevitable re-trial while admitting that our office, under my predecessor, completely farked up this case by not catching on to what one of the assistant DA's was up to for 17 years, as well as probably having to go back and have all of that assistant DA's cases re-investigated and possibly thrown out".
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The ACLU's gonna scream bloody murder over this one, for sure.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The ADA and Judge(s) should all be in jail for this sort of thing
 
desertgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: The ADA and Judge(s) should all be in jail for this sort of thing


Disbarred, jailed, and every case the judges involved did needs to be retried.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I can understand the sentence to be vacated, and revisited, but the jury decided guilt, not the judge.  Of course they could look over transcripts to see if the judge may have swayed the jury.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: It is nice that a new county DA spotted this and went "Oh shiat, better get this out in public *NOW* ourselves rather than have it come up on appeal, recuse ourselves from the case entirely, and get some other county DA to handle the inevitable re-trial while admitting that our office, under my predecessor, completely farked up this case by not catching on to what one of the assistant DA's was up to for 17 years, as well as probably having to go back and have all of that assistant DA's cases re-investigated and possibly thrown out".


Or, translated to legal-ese:  "Shiat you... wh... aww FARK godsdamnit."
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SpaceyCat: The ADA and Judge(s) should all be in jail for this sort of thing


One of the judges in this case is dead, and that ADA graduated from law school in 1973 so he is already quite old, so a jail sentence would probably be an effective death sentence for him (which would be quite ironic, since that ADA probably convicted the person who didn't commit the crimes he was to be executed for). This case is gonna make for good material in law schools during the ethics parts of the classes.
 
