(Some Guy)   How quiet is a $36k car ride home with your furious parents? Eleven students dismissed from Northeastern for violating social distancing will be able tell you tomorrow   (nbcboston.com) divider line
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know, Northwestern, if you really wanted to keep your students from getting coronavirus while at school, maybe don't bring them back?
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: You know, Northwestern, if you really wanted to keep your students from getting coronavirus while at school, maybe don't bring them back?


Northwestern in Chicago just woke up, looked around, and said, "What the fark did we do?"
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
why go home?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least these parents learned how stupid their kids are before they spent $200K in tuition. Now they're out just $53K.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The (poorly edited - "less withing a mile") article states that the students were in a study abroad program, but didn't clarify in which way.  Were these US students in holding before shipping out?  Or were they foreign students at the school for a year?
 
gyruss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: You know, Northwestern, if you really wanted to keep your students from getting coronavirus while at school, maybe don't bring them back?


Northeastern. Not the Wildcats.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

gyruss: Natalie Portmanteau: You know, Northwestern, if you really wanted to keep your students from getting coronavirus while at school, maybe don't bring them back?

Northeastern. Not the Wildcats.


$36k for Northwestern would be a steal.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The other day, someone said colleges were just babysitting for older kids. Sounds like this one treats them like adults.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gyruss: Natalie Portmanteau: You know, Northwestern, if you really wanted to keep your students from getting coronavirus while at school, maybe don't bring them back?

Northeastern. Not the Wildcats.


Oh. Well, whomever.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: $36k for Northwestern would be a steal.


So they're teaching the Ins and Outs of white collar crime.  Fair enough.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
About damned time.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Expelling foreign students but keeping their money?

That's racist.
 
jefferator
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Study abroad program?  WTAF?  If they were Americans....there is no where to go.  If they were foreign how the fark did they get here?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Quiet? No, mom and dad will be on the phone badgering every lawyer under the sun to take a pro bono case to sue the university. I personally would prefer the silent treatment to that noise.
 
gyruss
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: gyruss: Natalie Portmanteau: You know, Northwestern, if you really wanted to keep your students from getting coronavirus while at school, maybe don't bring them back?

Northeastern. Not the Wildcats.

Oh. Well, whomever.


Main reason i commented is Northwestern is in the Big Ten. Given the wailing and gnashing of teeth over the football season, it would be extremely juicy fodder for the "NCAA is NFL Junior League" crowd if a Big Ten school expelled a bunch of freshmen for not social distancing at the same time as they're still considering playing in November.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i went to northeastern way back in the dark ages when it was inexpensive.  That NU in program is used to help them keep their acceptance rate selective.  Anyhow those kids are idiots but college kids are going to behave like that,not all!
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Quiet? No, mom and dad will be on the phone badgering every lawyer under the sun to take a pro bono case to sue the university. I personally would prefer the silent treatment to that noise.


This guy gets it.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Funny.

fark those kids.

Let them begin their career at Burger King.
 
sourballs
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: You know, Northwestern, if you really wanted to keep your students from getting coronavirus while at school, maybe don't bring them back?


Northwestern is a school you wouldn't want to get kicked out of
 
