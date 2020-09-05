 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   A federal judge bans Detroit police from using choke holds and rubber bullets against protesters. Now how can they do their job?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    Hero, Injunction, Protest, Detroit police, Fourth Amendment to the United States Constitution, restraining order, activist group, Demonstration, temporary restraining order  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There hasn't been any problem in Detroit.
Well, except that it's Detroit.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
SKMODS?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
As if there aren't plenty of safer and effective alternatives in the wide, wide world of crowd control..
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They'll get around the ban by using strangle holds and pepper bullets.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So they'll just use real bullets
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: There hasn't been any problem in Detroit.
Well, except that it's Detroit.


And except...
https://twitter.com/greg_doucette/sta​t​us/1266847161691582464
https://twitter.com/jcreindl/status/1​2​66925170192715782
https://twitter.com/greg_doucette/sta​t​us/1267459054839967746
https://twitter.com/greg_doucette/sta​t​us/1269120312278482944
https://twitter.com/greg_doucette/sta​t​us/1270870836245868545
https://twitter.com/greg_doucette/sta​t​us/1274883520117256193
https://twitter.com/greg_doucette/sta​t​us/1277426626431770625
https://twitter.com/greg_doucette/sta​t​us/1282311230154248195
https://twitter.com/greg_doucette/sta​t​us/1285303445222817796

But I can dunk on Detroit, too!
Take Him To Detroit
Youtube Ny4a-oxOndo
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tear gas and smoke bombs still ok?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By Handing out locally bottled water.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: They'll get around the ban by using strangle holds...


What a Michigan stranglehold might sound like:

Ted Nugent - Stranglehold
Youtube 0c3d7QgZr7g
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: As if there aren't plenty of safer and effective alternatives in the wide, wide world of crowd control..


They just can't wait for the 5g so they can disrupt coverage in much for focused zones.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
flame units
 
Rent Party
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'd rather be lost in Detroit than Memphis, every time, without exception.

But they'll go back to real bullets and old school PR-24s.

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wooden bullets and blackjacks? And tear gas. And helicopters flying down on people.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rent Party: I'd rather be lost in Detroit than Memphis, every time, without exception.

But they'll go back to real bullets and old school PR-24s.

[cdn.shopify.com image 480x480]


That would at least give people a chance to defend themselves, unlike those who were shot in the head with rubber bullets and are now blind in at least one eye.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
PUT DOWN YOUR PROTEST SIGN. YOU HAVE 20 SECONDS TO COMPLY

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Protests are legal and protected by the First Amendment. Protesters should be protected by police and not be subject to chokeholds, rubber bullets or any other kind of violence.

Rioters and looters should be warned, and then shot if they fail to heed the warning.

A lot of people seem to have a problem seeing the difference.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: [Fark user image image 500x438]


users.content.ytmnd.comView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Zip tie, then kick him to death on camera?
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There isn't much left. I guess it's move up the lethal ladder to real ammo, then. Jeez, some judges should have their heads examined.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Protests are legal and protected by the First Amendment. Protesters should be protected by police and not be subject to chokeholds, rubber bullets or any other kind of violence.

Rioters and looters should be warned, and then shot if they fail to heed the warning.

A lot of people seem to have a problem seeing the difference.


Protesters are protected, if they are white, right-wingers.
Rioters and looters are protected as well, if they are white, right-wingers there to stir shiat up.
About 40% of the people seem to have no problem with this.
 
joker420
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Back to real bullets I guess.
 
soupafi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rightClick: tear gas and smoke bombs still ok?


Not according to the ruling.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: A lot of people seem to have a problem seeing the difference.


I'd like to thank WastrelWay Johnson for demonstrating what we call being a "selfawarewolf".
 
joker420
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hundreddollarman: PUT DOWN YOUR PROTEST SIGN. YOU HAVE 20 SECONDS TO COMPLY

[Fark user image image 329x240]


Moltov cocktail you mean.
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ooooo, they BANNED it. Well, problem SOLVED then! Make sure you give the cops a form to sign, promising that if they ever choke someone again, they'll sign another form.
 
Alebak
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Okay, who will enforce the ban?

You got departments getting caught using illegal chokeholds and fighting every step of the way to prevent bodycam footage from being released (unless it's something that they think makes them look good, then it's just thrown out there no FOIA needed)

This is a bandaid on a car wreck victim, it only looks like it's helping.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They'll probably ignore it the same way all the other departments with bans on them have. The judge's ruling means exactly farkall, and will continue to do so until there's some kind of actual consequences for violating it.
 
