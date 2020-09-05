 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   FBI has declassified documents from 1947 that say multi-dimensional beings have been visiting Earth   (alienstar.net) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Site seems legit.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But still, it's funny how all of the news stories in legitimate publications are barely getting any attention because of 2020.

In any other year, some of the stuff government people are saying would be front-page news.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
memesmonkey.com

i mean, 1947....right?

we kind of also knew this. matches up with lots of theories.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Told ya so!

Fark user image
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Absolute proof sure looks a lot like a bald assertion with zero evidence.

But then that's just what they want you to think, right?

(spooky music goes here)
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The early 1940s were a very one-dimensional time so anything looks multi-dimensional after that.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Must be fake.

There's absolutely ZERO mention of anal probings.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Must be fake.

There's absolutely ZERO mention of anal probings.


I'm sure civilizations that advanced can get information through other methods.

(Yes, I know you're joking.)
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A lunatic sent in a letter to the government, which was filed away in case the author climbed a clock tower.

The only proof this provides is that crazies have always been with us.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This completely proves the Ancient Astronaut theory right off the bat...

Well, I'm convinced.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol. The second paragraph basically says, "The following is total bullsh*t but we feel a duty to report it anyway"
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Eat my multi-dimensional shorts..."
Fark user image
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John Bigbooty is not going to be happy about this.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I see three-dimensional beings almost every day. They're all around us. It's scary, I know, but you learn to live with it.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Don't panic until they buy you six pints of bitters and several packets of salted peanuts.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
TOOL - Faaip De Oiad (Audio)
Youtube 7RmLkY1387A
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UberDave: John Bigbooty is not going to be happy about this.


live.staticflickr.com
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.com
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Makes more sense than Pizzagate or Q.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media-amazon.com
 
The Brains
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah, no

If they had actual evidence they would never let us know
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And if they are, I welcome our new overlords. May you dispense death to us all!
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FTA: This completely proves the Ancient Astronaut theory right off the bat

sweet
 
Kraig57
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

UberDave: John Bigbooty is not going to be happy about this.


Fark user image
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bslim: And if they are, I welcome our new overlords. May you dispense death to us all!


Somehow, I don't think that's what Trump meant by "alien invasion."
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bostonguy: markie_farkie: Must be fake.

There's absolutely ZERO mention of anal probings.

I'm sure civilizations that advanced can get information through other methods.

(Yes, I know you're joking.)


I was subby on the Elon Musk (it was how  neuralink would be installed  by
either trepanning or up the nose) so I have my doubts about him. And Bezos? yep....

Fark user image


/I'm not saying its Aliens but well...
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Can they take us to the dimension where Al Gore became President?  Or, at very minimum, the one where Hillary won?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

UberDave: John Bigbooty is not going to be happy about this.


BOO-TEY!
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Alien Star used to be a newsletter for Traveller fans.  I remember seeing some old issues at GenCon years ago.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i have been tell you guys for years, but y'all just post pics of street lights
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
9. They probably cannot be reached by radio, but probably can be by radar, if a signal system can be devised for that apparatus because I forgot what radar stands for
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Isn't the Official FARK Definition of 'multi dimensional beings' those without sharp knees and at or above the standard?

Fark user image
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ZAZ: The early 1940s were a very one-dimensional time so anything looks multi-dimensional after that.


Maybe the newly colored world was still a grainy color so that could be the problem
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We knew that already. They've been around for ages. They look like mice to us.
 
GodsTumor [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user image


Hopefully when our new multi-dimensional overlords meet our leader, they will take him to another dimension.
 
orbister
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Anyone got a line on uni-dimensional beings?
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've been multi-dimensional since that mescaline trip back in '76.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bostonguy: markie_farkie: Must be fake.

There's absolutely ZERO mention of anal probings.

I'm sure civilizations that advanced can get information through other methods.

(Yes, I know you're joking.)


But that's the most efficient method.

That's what they told me, anyway.
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wait are the aliens, are they just creatures from Another Dimension, or are they aliens from another dimension? Get your damn conspiracy theory straight! I cant keep track!
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Raider_dad: ZAZ: The early 1940s were a very one-dimensional time so anything looks multi-dimensional after that.

Maybe the newly colored world was still a grainy color so that could be the problem


Fark user image
 
jimjays
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
 Carl Sagan convinced me we aren't visited by aliens. Paraphrasing, he said that we're to believe that ET traveled hundreds or thousands of light years, avoided countless interstellar hazards, our satellites and telescopes, the militaries of our major war-making powers...and they don't land at NASA, the White House, the Kremlin, The UN...no, they appear and share their message with a couple drunks on a hunting trip deep in the woods.

Which is not to mention our TV and radio signals that they've been receiving and that would deter any sane life forms from establishing contact.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

orbister: Anyone got a line on uni-dimensional beings?


3.bp.blogspot.com
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is our dimension so much of a shiat show that it's become a tourist attraction?
 
Creoena
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Aliens abduct the unlikely tag?
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"This completely proves the Ancient Astronaut theory right off the bat and it also proves the fact that all of the ancient out of place artifacts we've uncovered over the years all belonged to these alien civilizations all along."

thatsnothowwindmillswork.jpg
 
ktybear
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So, an X-Files reboot is in the works
 
patowen
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Peace among worlds

goldderby.com
 
