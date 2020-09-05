 Skip to content
(Twitter)   "Mark Zuckerberg & Facebook declared Richard Jewell to be a 'mass murderer.' Efforts to raise money for Jewell's defense & family were banned on social media" -- Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyer   (twitter.com) divider line
82
    More: Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Obama's time machine strikes again.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm sure "lin" thought that was a profound gotcha....
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I remember the Fark thread on it.  Reddit was also sure it was him.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I still remember when Facebook made up Mt. St. Helens
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is this supposed to be satire?
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm not sure what the takeaway is from this. Is he saying we shouldn't trust Facebook? Cause that's hard to believe.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
WTF am I reading here?  There was mass-adopted social media in 1996?  Is that what this bot is implying?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

nekom: I remember the Fark thread on it.  Reddit was also sure it was him.


You shoulda been there for the Fark thread when the Challenger disaster happened.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
1996 social media

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mark Zuckerberg was apparently a very powerful 12 year old
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

nekom: I remember the Fark thread on it.  Reddit was also sure it was him.


fark was so  much edgier in '96
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

flucto: nekom: I remember the Fark thread on it.  Reddit was also sure it was him.

fark was so  much edgier in '96


'96?

shiat, try '86

The dead teacher jokes were out in full force on the very DAY of the Challenger disaster
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Kyle...

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: WTF am I reading here?  There was mass-adopted social media in 1996?  Is that what this bot is implying?


fark. You're probably too young to remember what the Twitter did to James Earl Ray. He had to go to Europe to get away from the internet!
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cman: nekom: I remember the Fark thread on it.  Reddit was also sure it was him.

You shoulda been there for the Fark thread when the Challenger disaster happened.


Forget that, what about the Fark thread when JFK was killed?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Zuckerberg also wouldn't allow Facebook to have a gofundme.com page for John Wilkes Booth. The man was a patriot!!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cman: Is this supposed to be satire?


I think so.   But to compare the utterly horrible treatment of Richard Jewell to the gun-toting little killer (who admitted he killed them) is really adding insult to injury for the late Mr. Jewell.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Xanadone: cman: nekom: I remember the Fark thread on it.  Reddit was also sure it was him.

You shoulda been there for the Fark thread when the Challenger disaster happened.

Forget that, what about the Fark thread when JFK was killed?


Facebook banned fundraising for Ted Cruz's dad.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Xanadone: cman: nekom: I remember the Fark thread on it.  Reddit was also sure it was him.

You shoulda been there for the Fark thread when the Challenger disaster happened.

Forget that, what about the Fark thread when JFK was killed?


Way before my time, grandpa
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cman: Xanadone: cman: nekom: I remember the Fark thread on it.  Reddit was also sure it was him.

You shoulda been there for the Fark thread when the Challenger disaster happened.

Forget that, what about the Fark thread when JFK was killed?

Way before my time, grandpa


That's grandma to you, whippersnapper
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: WTF am I reading here?  There was mass-adopted social media in 1996?  Is that what this bot is implying?


compuserve had a chat forum AOL probably had something similar.

Facebook was founded in February 2004.
 
Scar4711 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
what? noone else remembers Facebook being a dial up BBS? :)
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: nekom: I remember the Fark thread on it.  Reddit was also sure it was him.

You shoulda been there for the Fark thread when the Challenger Titanic disaster happened.
 
sigdiamond2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is a disaster for Bill Clinton. Zero chance he wins a second term.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember trying to talk about this with friends on ICQ, and our messages kept getting deleted.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lin Wood was Richard Jewell's lawyer. He also represented Nicholas Sandman (the smug faced kid from Kentucky that was in the D.C. kefuffle with the Native American) in his lawsuit against the Washington Post and CNN and made a big deal of implying he had won $250 million in a settlement.

He is apparently being sued by his former law partners, over, what else, money.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So they can lie and lie and lie and make stupid stuff up...but then this for regular folk:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: nekom: I remember the Fark thread on it.  Reddit was also sure it was him.

You shoulda been there for the Fark thread when the Challenger disaster happened.


Oh, God, the Miracle on Ice Fark Hockey Thread was epic. Even on tape delay.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scar4711: what? noone else remembers Facebook being a dial up BBS? :)


alt.facebook on Usenet.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they got ahold of Obama's time machine, the bastards!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: cman: nekom: I remember the Fark thread on it.  Reddit was also sure it was him.

You shoulda been there for the Fark thread when the Challenger disaster happened.

Oh, God, the Miracle on Ice Fark Hockey Thread was epic. Even on tape delay.


My favorite Fark thread of all time is still the one during the Baby Jessica rescue. It made the fact that they broke into Max Headroom to show the rescue live on TV almost bearable.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: WTF am I reading here?  There was mass-adopted social media in 1996?  Is that what this bot is implying?


I didn't even know what the internet was in 1996. SRSLY. I came home from Chile and I'd see www.coke.com on a Coca-Cola commercial and I had to ask my mom, "What is this 'w-w-w' crap I'm seeing everywhere?"

"That's the internet."

"What the hell is the internet?"

It was another 2 years before I got AOL.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

nekom: I remember the Fark thread on it.  Reddit was also sure it was him.


There was a successful fundraiser on 8chan, though.
 
Walosi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Back then I used IRC. I had a friend who couldn't talk about her cockatiels because the word kept getting deleted. Good times.
 
spottymax [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Sarah, get me 'Facebook' on the phone."
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When does the well-deserved Presidential Medal of Freedom come for Jewell anyway?  Trump can always accompany it with actual observations of FBI and media fails, legitimately
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They want to believe.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: nekom: I remember the Fark thread on it.  Reddit was also sure it was him.

There was a successful fundraiser on 8chan, though.


It was just 2chan back then.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: I'm sure "lin" thought that was a profound gotcha....


But did she think it up herself or read it on the intarwebs?
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They know we can see them, right?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
On other news unrelated to the guilt of my client, potatoes are very starchy and thus fattening. They have little food value left after deep-frying until they are charred.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: BumpInTheNight: WTF am I reading here?  There was mass-adopted social media in 1996?  Is that what this bot is implying?

compuserve had a chat forum AOL probably had something similar.

Facebook was founded in February 2004.


AOL had a chat platform for paid subscription. One guy in the barracks had computer and an account and a bunch of us shared it. Don't tell on us, please.

/not even kidding
//wish I was
///three was the rule even then :))
////bonus get off my lawn
 
Orionblamblam
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cman: Is this supposed to be satire?


I believe so. That tweet was at 8:15 AM; the following one at 8:26:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The fark thread when the appellate court finds in favor of Kyle will be epic
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cman: flucto: nekom: I remember the Fark thread on it.  Reddit was also sure it was him.

fark was so  much edgier in '96

'96?

shiat, try '86

The dead teacher jokes were out in full force on the very DAY of the Challenger disaster


Need Another Seven Astronauts?
 
Orionblamblam
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: cman: Is this supposed to be satire?

I think so.   But to compare the utterly horrible treatment of Richard Jewell to the gun-toting little killer (


Who? "Leftie" the convicted felon with the Glock who has somehow (last I heard, anyway) not been arrested even though not only are there clear photos of him with an illegal firearm, but he's been quoted as saying that his goal was to murder a kid who had been set upon by a convicted pedophile and others?
 
1derful
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tracianne: So they can lie and lie and lie and make stupid stuff up...but then this for regular folk:
[Fark user image image 298x435]


I was once twitter jailed for promoting violence by saying that the current version of the Democratic party "needed to die" for voting a platform that was against Marijuana legalization and Medicare for all.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Poor Richard's Almanack Declares Crispus Attucks a Vile Anti-Royalist Rabble-Rouser.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.