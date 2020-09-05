 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Tennessee trooper is arrested and charged with assault after being caught on film ripping off the face mask of a protester who was filming a traffic stop   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Poor guy. His union will step up for him, sure, but it'll be like four months before he reinstates with back pay.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's a start.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
this is the problem with cops. they think they can touch you, fark with you or do whatever they want. if i ripped off someones mask, i would be in huge shiat. i dont assault random strangers. neither should they. it's they farking law.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The thing is that the protester only walked away without a beating or arrest from that cop because he probably did not trust the other cops to completely cover for him.

Otherwise, there's a quick beat down, arrest, phone seized, film deleted, and everyone claims the guy was trying to prevent the traffic stop...and resisted arrest.
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cracker will get its job back once things quiet down. No doubt.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
F*#k him
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If everyone wore one of the new styles of masks, they might think twice

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: If everyone wore one of the new styles of masks, they might think twice

[Fark user image 425x428]


That looks like an awesome way to shoot yourself in the chest trying to get that thing out of the ''holster'' there.
 
1derful
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Urmuf Hamer: Poor guy. His union will step up for him, sure, but it'll be like four months before he reinstates with back pay.


Tennessee doesn't do Unions.
 
Xetal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That should come with a lifetime ban from being a police officer.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Enjoy your bright future as a minimum wage security guard, former cop.

/or some smalltown sheriff will hire him and give him his badge and gun back
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well he was already a former trooper, can't be fired twice.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: If everyone wore one of the new styles of masks, they might think twice

[Fark user image 425x428]


Paging Dr. Freud...
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
s.faketrumptweet.comView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wejash: The thing is that the protester only walked away without a beating or arrest from that cop because he probably did not trust the other cops to completely cover for him.

Otherwise, there's a quick beat down, arrest, phone seized, film deleted, and everyone claims the guy was trying to prevent the traffic stop...and resisted arrest.


The mask wearing protester was a white male. No other explanation needed. The accusations of a white male carry much more weight than the accusations of a minority or woman.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: If everyone wore one of the new styles of masks, they might think twice

[Fark user image 425x428]


Not all of us want something long & hard hitting us in the face NTTAWWT
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is a start.  What would have been better is if the other cops had stopped the asshole from being an asshole and committing assault.  But hey, the blue line stands strong.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: this is the problem with cops. they think they can touch you, fark with you or do whatever they want. if i ripped off someones mask, i would be in huge shiat. i dont assault random strangers. neither should they. it's they farking law.


You said something smart.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
