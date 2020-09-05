 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   If you want to know how bad the Murdoch-owned NY Post has gotten this is an actual headline today: "BLM protesters attacked car that plowed through Times Square crowd"   (nypost.com) divider line
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lovely. Was the car ok? Did it have mandatory insurance? Wait, that'd be a violation of its freedumbs. Nevermind.
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Before the fact?  Not okay.  After the attempted blow-through?  I'd kick a dent in it too.
 
pkjun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the reference frame of the car, I suppose the various "unarmed" protesters were aggressively accelerating into it, yes.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a flying monkey made me do it: Before the fact?  Not okay.  After the attempted blow-through?  I'd kick a dent in it too.


No, they probably weren't attacking the car before it got to them, what with it not being there yet.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...says passenger in car."  O......K.....
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Later, the protesters attacked the cops' truncheons with their heads, depleted official police tear gas supplies by breathing it, and befouled handcuffs, squad cars, and paddywagons by being in them. These terrorists are relentless.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then the pictured Hamburgalar jumped out.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since it's now common practice for the POTUS to either help or destroy a business with the backing of the Department of Justice, I'm of the mind that the party in power can make Rupert Murdoch and his ilk a penniless and powerless pariah if they were smart.
 
Bloodnok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BLM protesters recklessly damage harmless bullet with their bodies.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She added: "Black lives do matter, but I say all lives matter"

Do they? I bet she can't name one white person that got killed by a cop.  Maybe Portland dude but I doubt it.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the NY Post is taking the word of someone who vandalized a "Black Lives Mural" over the protestors?

Sounds about right, she doesn't sound biased at all.
 
way south
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe people shouldn't protest in the road. It seems dangerous.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Post wasn't exactly a paragon of upstanding journalism before Murdoch bought it.
 
pkjun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

way south: Maybe people shouldn't protest in the road. It seems dangerous.

[Fark user image image 500x333]


Maybe people shouldn't try to murder people exercising free speech rights.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: Then the pictured Hamburgalar jumped out.


The Simpsons - Stop he's already dead HD
Youtube UcZzlPGnKdU
 
Bloodnok
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: way south: Maybe people shouldn't protest in the road. It seems dangerous.

[Fark user image image 500x333]

Maybe people shouldn't try to murder people exercising free speech rights.


Whoa whoa whoa, see the leftist radical thinking!
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

g.fro: The Post wasn't exactly a paragon of upstanding journalism before Murdoch bought it.


Hey! I thought Hamilton founded the Post. Or was that another timeline?
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But Fark keeps linking them as a news source.
Is Fark unreliable?
Can we not trust this web site now?
What's going on?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Those damn protestors scratched my TruCoat!"
 
Rindred
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Begoggle: But Fark keeps linking them as a news source.
Is Fark unreliable?
Can we not trust this web site now?
What's going on?


It's not news, it's.....
 
way south
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

pkjun: way south: Maybe people shouldn't protest in the road. It seems dangerous.

[Fark user image image 500x333]

Maybe people shouldn't try to murder people exercising free speech rights.


Would be nice if the left took that advice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Begoggle: But Fark keeps linking them as a news source.
Is Fark unreliable?
Can we not trust this web site now?
What's going on?


Because millions of people read them and Fark doesn't want to become an echo chamber.  it's the Right's biggest failing: they mostly only watch approved media that reinforces what they already think they know.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

invictus2: Sexy Jesus: Then the pictured Hamburgalar jumped out.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/UcZzlPGn​KdU]


Last time I saw this episode that scene got cut.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Post being a shiat rag is nothing new.  They were shiat back in the 80s, if not the 70s.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The NY post regularly runs stories on the caliber of "rape victim seduces attacker", I don't know why people are shocked by this.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Begoggle: But Fark keeps linking them as a news source.
Is Fark unreliable?
Can we not trust this web site now?
What's going on?

Because millions of people read them and Fark doesn't want to become an echo chamber.  it's the Right's biggest failing: they mostly only watch approved media that reinforces what they already think they know.


So the truth is an echo chamber?
 
The Garden State
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

way south: Maybe people shouldn't protest in the road. It seems dangerous.

[Fark user image 500x333]


And they shouldn't take a knee at a sporting event because it's annoying to others who are just trying to enjoy themselves.

And please, no shouting, because it makes it hard for others to concentrate.

Don't sit in, because others have someplace to go and it's inconvenient to have to climb over you.

No picketing on the sidewalk, because I'm trying to walk there, buddy.

By no means try to organize a boycott, because you could annoy a job creator.

It would be far better for everyone if protesters just sat in their rooms quietly with their hands folded between the hours of  1:00 and 3:00 am. That's the sort of free speech I can respect!
 
parrellel [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Begoggle: But Fark keeps linking them as a news source.
Is Fark unreliable?
Can we not trust this web site now?
What's going on?

Because millions of people read them and Fark doesn't want to become an echo chamber.  it's the Right's biggest failing: they mostly only watch approved media that reinforces what they already think they know.

So the truth is an echo chamber?


We need to know the crazy bullshiat spewing out of the right wing media or they'll coordinate unto us a krystallnacht when we're not paying attention.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I mean, how different is it from the standard cop line of "he resisted arrest by repeatedly slamming his face into my fist"?
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

way south: pkjun: way south: Maybe people shouldn't protest in the road. It seems dangerous.

[Fark user image image 500x333]

Maybe people shouldn't try to murder people exercising free speech rights.

Would be nice if the left took that advice.

[Fark user image image 700x416]


BUT WHATABOUT?!

You made your pointless point, now have a herring and hop back in your pond.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Damn what are the odds that someone arrested for defacing BLM murals would also be a passenger in a car that accidentally hits some protesters?! What are the odds?!
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: Since it's now common practice for the POTUS to either help or destroy a business with the backing of the Department of Justice, I'm of the mind that the party in power can make Rupert Murdoch and his ilk a penniless and powerless pariah if they were smart.


Regulate, I hear Elizabeth Warren has a knack for it.
 
smunns
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not sure why these types of of inflammatory statements are being greenlit all the time.  Was the headline inaccurate in any way? I saw the video, they clearly were beating on the car.   CNN had a headline saying Pelosi was "set up" for not wearing a mask, when the only reason she didn't have a mask on was because she didn't want to wear one.   Which headline is wrong? I'm not even sure Fark even allowed the story about pelosi to be posted.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, to be fair, after watching the video, I don't think "plowed" is an accurate descriptor either.
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: way south: pkjun: way south: Maybe people shouldn't protest in the road. It seems dangerous.

[Fark user image image 500x333]

Maybe people shouldn't try to murder people exercising free speech rights.

Would be nice if the left took that advice.

[Fark user image image 700x416]

BUT WHATABOUT?!

You made your pointless point, now have a herring and hop back in your pond.


It had a point?  Other than the one on its head?
 
nyclon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

g.fro: The Post wasn't exactly a paragon of upstanding journalism before Murdoch bought it.


Actually it was until Murdoch took over. Hard to believe it's been fifty years now that the Post is synonymous with crap journalism.
 
otherideas
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: a flying monkey made me do it: Before the fact?  Not okay.  After the attempted blow-through?  I'd kick a dent in it too.

No, they probably weren't attacking the car before it got to them, what with it not being there yet.


RTFA
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
theintercept.imgix.netView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'd want to see the recording Surely +40,000 people have the incident on their phones.
 
otherideas
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
To the willfully ignorant ( or those following the fark rule of 'didn't read the article'), the passenger says their group was attacked, then they go in the car to get away and were in fear for their lives.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

way south: pkjun: way south: Maybe people shouldn't protest in the road. It seems dangerous.

[Fark user image image 500x333]

Maybe people shouldn't try to murder people exercising free speech rights.

Would be nice if the left took that advice.

[Fark user image 700x416]


I think you mean "It would be nice if individuals were held to account for the crimes they commit."

Surely that's what you mean.
 
