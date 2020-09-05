 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Beloved Alabama mayor dies of hoax "big city disease"   (apnews.com) divider line
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Best statue I've seen of a sea turtle on a rusted golf ball.
And worst.

storage.googleapis.comView Full Size
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everybody in Alabama (or anywhere else for that matter) not wearing a mask deserves to die of COVID.  This dumbass mayor's daughter was a nurse (who had COVID) and she's still making excuses.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a news flash for Vanessa McKinney.

NO, YOU WEREN'T TAKING IT SERIOUSLY

'Conservative to the core = Ignorant to the core'
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"People had gotten lax on trying to protect everyone else. [...]

"We were taking it serious before, but after that, it really shook us to the core," said McKinney, who runs Chilton Senior Connections, the senior center that Driver helped create in an old store and visited regularly.

I'm reserving my Dumbass tags for the people who are actively protesting the protective measures or denying the existence of the virus, not the ones who just let their guard down when it seemed like a far-away problem. This one gets a [Sad] from me.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Klantown?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Billie Joe Driver, Mayor of Clanton, Alabama.  Who the Fark writes this stuff?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Antifa got 'im!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Stupid is as stupid does.
 
