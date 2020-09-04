 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   52% of young adults in the US are living with their parents, the highest share since the Great Depression   (cnn.com) divider line
20
    More: Sad, Great Depression, majority of young adults, young adults, Pew Research Center, Ethnic group, Depression, Business cycle, number of young adults  
•       •       •

125 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Sep 2020 at 9:35 AM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
48% of children in the US have their parents living with them, the highest share since the Great Depression
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i sorta hate to be the one to say this, but is multi-generational-housing actually BAD?

(in a pre-covid world, where killing the grandparents by breathing over dinner was never a thought. let's discuss the very IDEA.)

estados unidos in modern times pretty much invented, or at least WIDELY popularized, the idea of "living alone" apartments and that every newly married couple -OR AT LEAST that couple when they had a baby on the way- was a f*cking FAILURE if they didn't buy and move into a home all alone.

it's VERY arguable that for most of human existence on this planet people lived in multi-generational homes. or at the very least within easy walking distance of family and tribe members.

other than "supporting" the LIE that "pure capitalism" offers the entire world "endless" economic expansion, WHY should every single human now born feel a "failure" if they don't end up in a brand new house, alone, with a spouse, or with a spouse and kids?

multi-generational houses are useful. the old and the middle aged help with the very young, and then everyone can help with the very old.

no other primate on earth shuns families and tribes for "a big new house ALL MY OWN!"

maybe it's time to act like the animals we are now.
 
Frederick [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe it simply means parents are worth living with again.
There were a couple generations of parents that kids just couldnt wait to get away from.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Multi-generation homes were the norm until after WWII, when a strong economy and a new breed of marketing drones invented the idea that your kid was a loser if he didn't move out and go buy a house and a car and a wife and a white picket fence, and have 3.5 kids and a cat and a dog etc... spend spend spend, buy buy buy.

Even now, the "basement dwelling loser" is a holdover from that propaganda push. Because the fact that wages have stagnated while property costs have skyrocketed is an unimportant background detail, now go spend some money you useless drain on capitalism, you. The CEO wants a newer bigger yacht.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I dunno, I (sadly) live alone but what's wrong with living with your family?
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
*raises hand*

I've lived alone for 22 years up until last April when mom moved in. Lost my job in March and was officially laid off August 31st. I have my health insurance for one more month and then nada. Vegas is kicking the ball a little further down the street with the eviction moratorium but with no new conferences, shows, or events planned for the foreseeable future its not looking like I'll be self sufficient anytime soon.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mugato: I dunno, I (sadly) live alone but what's wrong with living with your family?


Because your parents never stop treating you like a child. I'm almost 40, and they want to give me a curfew whenever I visit. And I still never feel like a full-fledged adult whenever I'm around them.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Mugato: I dunno, I (sadly) live alone but what's wrong with living with your family?

Because your parents never stop treating you like a child. I'm almost 40, and they want to give me a curfew whenever I visit. And I still never feel like a full-fledged adult whenever I'm around them.


Wow, that sucks.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Mugato: I dunno, I (sadly) live alone but what's wrong with living with your family?

Because your parents never stop treating you like a child. I'm almost 40, and they want to give me a curfew whenever I visit. And I still never feel like a full-fledged adult whenever I'm around them.


Same here (._.)
I didnt move out until i was 26, and i still had a curfew up to the day of my wedding.    It would be very hard for me to adjust living under their roof again.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Puffy Shirt Intro- Moving Back in With Parents
Youtube BTdj-S-NhDE
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mugato: I dunno, I (sadly) live alone but what's wrong with living with your family?


There nothing inherently wrong with it. If just only do it if I failed.

The problem is that there are places where good jobs exist for me and there are places that are cheap to be retired in. There is no overlap.
 
Vhale [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My parents are getting of the age one of us should probably move back and take care of them. My mother is, a bit toxic. So that could be challenging. She owns her home outright and draws SS though, so certainly takes the pressure off the bills if that did happen.
 
Gramma
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Mugato: I dunno, I (sadly) live alone but what's wrong with living with your family?

Because your parents never stop treating you like a child. I'm almost 40, and they want to give me a curfew whenever I visit. And I still never feel like a full-fledged adult whenever I'm around them.


I'm  a bit like that. I don't want to hear the front door open at 4 am. Get in at a reasonable time or spend the  night somewhere else. And that is okay. You want to spend the night at your boyfriend's place?  Go for it.  You want to wake me  up and get  the dogs all spun up in the wee hours, NO.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

luna1580: i sorta hate to be the one to say this, but is multi-generational-housing actually BAD?

(in a pre-covid world, where killing the grandparents by breathing over dinner was never a thought. let's discuss the very IDEA.)

estados unidos in modern times pretty much invented, or at least WIDELY popularized, the idea of "living alone" apartments and that every newly married couple -OR AT LEAST that couple when they had a baby on the way- was a f*cking FAILURE if they didn't buy and move into a home all alone.

it's VERY arguable that for most of human existence on this planet people lived in multi-generational homes. or at the very least within easy walking distance of family and tribe members.



Came here to kinda say this... "since the Great Depression" is kind of an odd way to put it, since before WWII, multigenerational households was the norm, not the exception.  And after WWII was a much different way of life in the US.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gramma: Get in at a reasonable time or spend the  night somewhere else.


Username checks out.
 
rocket88
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What's wrong with living with Mother?
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Mugato: I dunno, I (sadly) live alone but what's wrong with living with your family?

Because your parents never stop treating you like a child. I'm almost 40, and they want to give me a curfew whenever I visit. And I still never feel like a full-fledged adult whenever I'm around them.


That's why I live with older relatives who aren't my parents.  Kind of like the Duke cousins all living with Uncle Jesse, except there's only one of me.  At least I got the cool car.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gramma: bostonguy: Mugato: I dunno, I (sadly) live alone but what's wrong with living with your family?

Because your parents never stop treating you like a child. I'm almost 40, and they want to give me a curfew whenever I visit. And I still never feel like a full-fledged adult whenever I'm around them.

I'm  a bit like that. I don't want to hear the front door open at 4 am. Get in at a reasonable time or spend the  night somewhere else. And that is okay. You want to spend the night at your boyfriend's place?  Go for it.  You want to wake me  up and get  the dogs all spun up in the wee hours, NO.


Ain't no one spending the night anywhere if they all live at home.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Here in Israel, many, if not most, of Jews of Middle Eastern origin -- Jews from countries ranging from Morocco to Yemen to Iran -- live with their families until marriage.

A girl I dated has a father who will not allow her to live alone until she is married. They don't even care if she comes home in the morning from staying at a date's apartment. They just don't want her to live alone.

This whole thing is a lot less common among Jews of European origin.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.