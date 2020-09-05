 Skip to content
 
(Abc.net.au)   The first rule of Saint Michael Christian Brothers Fight Club is ... wait, where?   (abc.net.au) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTFA: "How the men sustained their injuries remains under investigation," a police spokesperson said.

I mean, I'm no forensic or investigative genius but I have a pretty good idea
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: FTFA: "How the men sustained their injuries remains under investigation," a police spokesperson said.

I mean, I'm no forensic or investigative genius but I have a pretty good idea


He was fixing the cable?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Christian Brothers Fight Club is the name of my Reo Speedwagon cover act featuring Mumford & Sons
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So talk about burying the lede, NSW has had 30 shootings in 5 weeks?! They usually have less than 200 in a year, thats a massive increase. What the fark is going on over there?
 
The Garden State
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nothing surprising here. My Dad went to an all-boys Christian Brothers high school in Lowell, MA. He said when one of the students misbehaved, the Brothers didn't bother with detention or suspension. Instead they'd drag the offender down to the gym and toss him a pair of boxing gloves so he could square off against the gym teacher, a "big, dumb Irish farm kid," who would beat the love of the Lord into him.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: [Fark user image image 425x229]


Pfft.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/also, when I hear Christian brotherhood I hear fascism
//that's just me, not on anyone nor judgment
///and before you get insulted, I see the Muslim brotherhood no better
 
