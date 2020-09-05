 Skip to content
 
(KRQE News)   It's tarantula mating season, but don't worry - they're nocturnal. Sleep tight   (krqe.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i live in vancouver, and i am amazed at how many different kinds of spiders i see.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Italian Tarantella
Youtube DOrLxKj13a0
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's even got eight legs
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
During tarantula mating season, the road by Alamogordo is covered in them, and when you drive down the highway, you drive over tens of them, you can't help it, it's quite distressing. Tarantulas can't run away from anything.

But maybe they're gone now. They've probably run over enough of them by now.
 
Ringo48
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm not sure if they're tarantulas, but I've seen some damn big spiders out here in Colorado lately.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't mind the tarantulas but the occasional scorpions in the house kinda creep me out.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Tailspin Tommy: I don't mind the tarantulas but the occasional scorpions in the house kinda creep me out.


[closes thread]
 
X-Geek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm okay with it as long as they remember to inject that thing that keeps me from waking up.
Oglaf - Nsfw
 
geoduck42
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I

X-Geek: I'm okay with it as long as they remember to inject that thing that keeps me from waking up.
Oglaf - Nsfw


I'd post a relevant pic from Kingdom of the Spiders, but it'd probably get me banned or something, so here's another link. Technically speaking, totally SFW.
 
betawulf [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Here's one that got trapped in our pool overnight. I didn't know that there were tarantulas in northern California before this.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinodork
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nah they wander around here int he day too. We run into them all the time this time of year when digging in Kansas.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

betawulf: Here's one that got trapped in our pool overnight. I didn't know that there were tarantulas in northern California before this.
[Fark user image image 425x318]


I assume that was the before pic?

abc.net.auView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No biggie...see em all the time.  You leave them alone, they won't bother you.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Saw my first one here the other day when I was getting mail late at night.  Thought it was a clump of debris on the sidewalk.  Then I saw legs.

I won't be seeing any in the desert I think.  Still too hot to hike.
 
