 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Military.com)   Chuck Taylors, perfect for all your clandestine ops   (military.com) divider line
32
    More: Cool, Chuck Taylor All-Stars, Navy SEALs, Converse's iconic Chuck Taylor shoes, United States Navy, United States Navy SEALs, Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen, High-top, clean pairs  
•       •       •

1505 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Sep 2020 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Size is an important factor"

Can confirm.
 
ranna
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An actual interesting article that doesn't want make me want to rip my hair out? Wtf fark?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: "Size is an important factor"

Can confirm.


Done in one.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, all-black Chuckys are okay I guess, if you don't want green ones.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sort of surprised they don't go with wrestling shoes.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had to swim in a pair of shoes, they'd probably be my choice.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going out to buy 3 pairs now
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not just the Navy...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
plutoniumfeather [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why they're called "sneakers".
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article is a load of nonsense!

SEALs will spend taxpayer money on something that looks like Chucks, but costs about four times as much.  To go with their $600 sunglasses and hair products.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been wearing those shoes for 34 years.

Now they're going to be the latest tacticool accessory.  Just friggin' great.  As if $70 for canvas shoes wasn't expensive enough.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also the best weightlifting shoe on the planet. I have used just about everything from lifting barefoot to $200 a pair Romaleos and I always come back to my Chucks. Lace 'em all the way up for oly and deads, fold 'em down for squats. Nice, flat, stable footbed, grippy sole and no bullshiat.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found this tidbit on Wikipedia while looking up who Chuck Taylor was: "Converse All Stars were the official shoe of the Olympics from 1936 to 1968."
 
DRTFA
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I forgot to add that now every event I the Olympics has its own specialty shoe.  The decathlon competitors might have 5 different pairs.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Also the best weightlifting shoe on the planet. I have used just about everything from lifting barefoot to $200 a pair Romaleos and I always come back to my Chucks. Lace 'em all the way up for oly and deads, fold 'em down for squats. Nice, flat, stable footbed, grippy sole and no bullshiat.


They're also excellent driving shoes, especially if you have big feet and are driving something older and German where the brake pedal is placed really close to the transmission tunnel.

When I started doing motorsports that required fire rated things, I noted that my nice SFI rated racing shoes basically felt like Nomex Chucks, with a Velcro instead of laces.

/had a pair of the insulated leather Chucks, those suckers lasted five years, and were waterproof for winter use
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oooh.  I thought people who wore Chuck Taylors were signaling that they were DTF.  I was really wrong about that.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
gotta have white ones so you ca doodle on them in class
 
cirby
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The problem with Chucks is that the current "mainstream" models are much more cheaply made now. The canvas is thinner, and the soles aren't as durable.

I still have a pair of incredibly beat-up 1970s-era Chucks, and the difference in build quality is startling.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: I've been wearing those shoes for 34 years.

Now they're going to be the latest tacticool accessory.  Just friggin' great.  As if $70 for canvas shoes wasn't expensive enough.


They're actually horrible as shoes go.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: Benevolent Misanthrope: Also the best weightlifting shoe on the planet. I have used just about everything from lifting barefoot to $200 a pair Romaleos and I always come back to my Chucks. Lace 'em all the way up for oly and deads, fold 'em down for squats. Nice, flat, stable footbed, grippy sole and no bullshiat.

They're also excellent driving shoes, especially if you have big feet and are driving something older and German where the brake pedal is placed really close to the transmission tunnel.

When I started doing motorsports that required fire rated things, I noted that my nice SFI rated racing shoes basically felt like Nomex Chucks, with a Velcro instead of laces.

/had a pair of the insulated leather Chucks, those suckers lasted five years, and were waterproof for winter use


Insulated chucks? I just almost sprained my fingers googling that just now.

Thanks for the tip. Had no idea these existed.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Also the best weightlifting shoe on the planet. I have used just about everything from lifting barefoot to $200 a pair Romaleos and I always come back to my Chucks. Lace 'em all the way up for oly and deads, fold 'em down for squats. Nice, flat, stable footbed, grippy sole and no bullshiat.


Depends on your proportions.

Frankly, I always found Adipowers to be great - although it took me a week to get used to them after switching from some cheap Do-Win shoes for squats.

When I went from flat shoes to Adipowers on deadlift, the difference was amazing. Basically if you have a longer torso relative to your legs compared to the average person, Oly shoes are a game changer.
 
JustMatt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is a body suit of some sort with a Converse label on the collar that I encountered at a museum / hoarder's stash near my friend's place in Vermont.

Fark user imageView Full Size

The place was filled with all kinds of old hot air balloon, glider, and small aircraft parts (along with a completely random array of other oddball stuff).  There was a lot of interesting stuff in there, but this Converse "spacesuit", for lack of a better term, was one of the most unique.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: Benevolent Misanthrope: Also the best weightlifting shoe on the planet. I have used just about everything from lifting barefoot to $200 a pair Romaleos and I always come back to my Chucks. Lace 'em all the way up for oly and deads, fold 'em down for squats. Nice, flat, stable footbed, grippy sole and no bullshiat.

They're also excellent driving shoes, especially if you have big feet and are driving something older and German where the brake pedal is placed really close to the transmission tunnel.

When I started doing motorsports that required fire rated things, I noted that my nice SFI rated racing shoes basically felt like Nomex Chucks, with a Velcro instead of laces.

/had a pair of the insulated leather Chucks, those suckers lasted five years, and were waterproof for winter use


Try wrestling shoes sometime. The level of feel is amazing.
 
redsquid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I used to wear these amazing Isreali combat boots that were canvas with a rubber sole, similar to Chucks but better quality. I also found a suede pair in Paris that lasted forever. They quit making them and now they are practically unobtainium.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cirby: The problem with Chucks is that the current "mainstream" models are much more cheaply made now. The canvas is thinner, and the soles aren't as durable.

I still have a pair of incredibly beat-up 1970s-era Chucks, and the difference in build quality is startling.


Seconded.  I had a pair for basketball back in the 70s as well.  I hated them at the time, because the canvas was so heavy and stiff.

Now, when I have to get a pair for a kid to wear, I can't believe how little actual shoe I'm paying so much for.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gar1013: Try wrestling shoes sometime. The level of feel is amazing.


And the shoes are good too.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wiredroach: gar1013: Try wrestling shoes sometime. The level of feel is amazing.

And the shoes are good too.


Well played!
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JustMatt: This is a body suit of some sort with a Converse label on the collar that I encountered at a museum / hoarder's stash near my friend's place in Vermont.

[Fark user image image 422x750]
The place was filled with all kinds of old hot air balloon, glider, and small aircraft parts (along with a completely random array of other oddball stuff).  There was a lot of interesting stuff in there, but this Converse "spacesuit", for lack of a better term, was one of the most unique.


I'm almost certain that's an old-fashioned diving suit, made of rubberized canvas.  A big brass helmet would have been bolted to it through the holes around the collar, which would have been fed through a tube by a pressurized air supply on the surface.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The soles are pretty flimsy. I would imagine they would want something tougher to avoid foot punctures
 
hammettman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
During my clandestine ops through meat markets in the 80s, I typically wore black Chucks, but also had a lot of success with red ones.

(Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes--Album Version (Lyrics in Description)
Youtube N0aAGP3ty_A
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gar1013: Mister Peejay: I've been wearing those shoes for 34 years.

Now they're going to be the latest tacticool accessory.  Just friggin' great.  As if $70 for canvas shoes wasn't expensive enough.

They're actually horrible as shoes go.


They are great, however, for mounting tires.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And fixturing bearing housings while driving old races out.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


And holding fancy NASCAR lockers in place while using an angle grinder to cut the bearings off

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


/safety first!  err, second?  third?
//ehh it's somewhere on the list
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I call them Chuck Taylor's but my daughter and according to her , her generation just calls them Converse
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.