(MLive.com)   Betsy DeVille: Schools that are closed due to COVID have to reopen to test students or lose federal funds   (mlive.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Education, Teacher, U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, School, Michigan Superintendent Michael Rice, need of critical funding, federal testing, state superintendents  
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Patience. We only have to endure until January 20, when she will be swept out of office with the Great Trumpkin (Charlie Brown™) and the rest of the MAGA rent-a-grifters.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"And they have to test the students a week before Election Day. All students at once. In a closed packed room without ventilation. No masks. And the student has to cough for twenty minutes to indicate they are done."

/and all teachers and administrators must be present to greet each student
//with a hug
///while my mansion is a Level 5 containment field
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say what you will about Trump, but he's found the absolute worst person possible for every job. It's like filling out an NCAA bracket and picking every losing team.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Death to the poors
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Remember that funny XCDC cartoon where the mean candidate said he was going to kill your kids to death?
Okay, folks.
This is it. They are through mincing words and sugar coating it.
They're going to kill your kids to death.
They have said they are gonna?
I strongly suggest you start believing them - soonish.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My daughter is in virtual school and has taken at least some of the assessment tests already.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: Patience. We only have to endure until January 20, when she will be swept out of office with the Great Trumpkin (Charlie Brown™) and the rest of the MAGA rent-a-grifters.


From your mouth to The Flying Spaghetti Monster's ear.

/ramen
 
Dangl1ng
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Jesus this makes so angry I want to buy a gun and start an armed militia for a coup.

Well, like that, or drink. A lot.
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
To be fair, there's only a few months remaining to burn down what's left of the public educational system and if they have to infect a few thousand school children to achieve that goal, that certainly isn't going to stop them.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Murdering biatch has to end her life in prison
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Gota keep the peasants stupid. Education is only for the rich.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Say what you will about Trump, but he's found the absolute worst person possible for every job. It's like filling out an NCAA bracket and picking every losing team.


He would do well at Keno where you pick all the losing numbers.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My daughter's teacher got a call from a contact tracer literally 2 hours  into the first day of school.  We're nervous as hell waiting to hear if he tested positive.

Luckily, our school isn't completely inept and student and teachers only meet each other one-on-one, at a distance, and while wearing masks for 20 minute introductions.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Say what you will about Trump, but he's found the absolute worst person possible for every job. It's like filling out an NCAA bracket and picking every losing team.


I do wonder now if anyone has ever gone 0-32 on the first two days....
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The goal is to direct the funds to private schools.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
she's just following orders! the rich need their wage slaves to be back at work so their children need to be stored someplace during the day.
 
trialpha
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jso2897: Remember that funny XCDC cartoon where the mean candidate said he was going to kill your kids to death?
Okay, folks.
This is it. They are through mincing words and sugar coating it.
They're going to kill your kids to death.
They have said they are gonna?
I strongly suggest you start believing them - soonish.


Given what we've seen, there probably won't be all that many deaths among the students themselves. Not that that's much better.

No, it'll be the teachers and the families of the students that are much more likely to die. Maybe that's the plan. Kill all the public school teachers, and then there will be no choice but to privatize everything.
 
jimjays
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'd feel better about the testing if DeVos were standing in a classroom every day watching how things are going. Maybe standing at the front door taking every kid's and every faculty member's temperature as they come in to ensure they are healthy.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I say we find every official in the Trump administration and hold a nice BBQ - with them as the main participants.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I thought this was a decision for the county level. Incompetent leadership is incompetent.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

trialpha: jso2897: Remember that funny XCDC cartoon where the mean candidate said he was going to kill your kids to death?
Okay, folks.
This is it. They are through mincing words and sugar coating it.
They're going to kill your kids to death.
They have said they are gonna?
I strongly suggest you start believing them - soonish.

Given what we've seen, there probably won't be all that many deaths among the students themselves. Not that that's much better.

No, it'll be the teachers and the families of the students that are much more likely to die. Maybe that's the plan. Kill all the public school teachers, and then there will be no choice but to privatize everything.


I can't imagine how traumatized those kids will be
 
orbister
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: Patience. We only have to endure until January 20, when she will be swept out of office with the Great Trumpkin (Charlie Brown™) and the rest of the MAGA rent-a-grifters.


It's a nice thought, but my money - very reluctantly - is on another dose of Trump. And after that, his son.
 
shaggai
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Assuming that Trump does get voted out, do these grifters attempt to get a head start and get out of the country before investigations start on their tenure? Or do they hold on to the very last minute to get every ounce of grift in before getting fired by the new administration?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Remember, Betsy has NINE yachts.  Be a damn shame if something happened to them.  Small hole below the waterline, mooring lines cut and they drift off, fuel leak that catches fire.

Accidents.  Lots and lots of accidents.  The GOP must be the most accident-prone people to walk the Earth.  I'm talking the biblical Job level of misfortune.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

orbister: HomoHabilis: Patience. We only have to endure until January 20, when she will be swept out of office with the Great Trumpkin (Charlie Brown™) and the rest of the MAGA rent-a-grifters.

It's a nice thought, but my money - very reluctantly - is on another dose of Trump. And after that, his son.


Say what you will about his father but young Baron seems very capable.  Did you see him mowing that lawn? First actual work done by a Trump.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
if i was to defeat trump and become president the first thing i would do day one , would be to hand walking papers to all of trump's appointees and keeping do so down the line until i found people to be acting heads of the departments who would be on aboard to fix the mess trump and his ilk have made.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Betty De Ville reminds me that cartoonists should have been having a field day with her. How many Cruella de Ville cartoons can you point to that don't show Trump or Ivanka instead?

TOON FAIL. WHOMP. WHOMP.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Bad Subby
First of all:  the article is about standardized testing, not covid testing, and then there's this...

DeVos said states will have to determine how to administer the tests and that her office is open to discussions "about what, if any, actions may be needed to adjust how the results of assessments are used in your state's school accountability determinations."

meh, I wonder what Mitch is up to?  he's funner
 
Myk Ox
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't understand their demand for in-person testing.  I mean if the answers are the same, they're fed into computers, virtually engaged, taxes are still being paid, the teachers and everyone else are being paid, meaning they are spending money to help the economy.  WTF is the issue?  Unless it's just more blood for the Blood God.  Oh, right.  That and the Grift.
 
