(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   It's only Labor Day Weekend, but Walmart has already announced its "Hottest Toys" for the 2020 holiday shopping season   (fox43.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Game, Vice President of the United States, Kids Toy List, Toy block, vice president of Toys, Toy, digital platforms, kid influencer  
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yeah subby, that's how it works. They don't wait to release the teasers until Dec 1st. They announce the shiat early and get the kids excited.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Winter is coming. They're already putting up the Xmas crap at the local stores. I swear one of these years Santa is going to be wearing a flag.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Mikey1969: Yeah subby, that's how it works. They don't wait to release the teasers until Dec 1st. They announce the shiat early and get the kids excited.


"Layaway."
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess this gets filed under surprise toys.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I stopped buying christmas gifts for people over 18 years ago, I have had the most stress free X-mas' since, I  still get a few gifts from my sister only because she can't help herself, I actually enjoy christmas now.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hottest toys of all time:

EZ Bake Oven: Cremation Edition
My Little Plutonium Reactor
Spaceballs: the Flamethrower
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: Winter is coming. They're already putting up the Xmas crap at the local stores. I swear one of these years Santa is going to be wearing a flag.


shiat, they had Halloween candy in the grocery store by mid-August.  Earlier and earlier every year.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
farking christmas tree on display at Costco yesterday. And here I was, thinking the Halloween shiat was premature.

slantmagazine.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: I stopped buying christmas gifts for people over 18 years ago, I have had the most stress free X-mas' since, I  still get a few gifts from my sister only because she can't help herself, I actually enjoy christmas now.


My family does one of those White Elephant gift exchanges.  This year I'm putting in a Baby Foot treatment.  Should shake things up.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What's Black Friday going to look like this year?
 
CipollinaFan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Kat09tails: Winter is coming. They're already putting up the Xmas crap at the local stores. I swear one of these years Santa is going to be wearing a flag.

shiat, they had Halloween candy in the grocery store by mid-August.  Earlier and earlier every year.


Also it's already pumpkin spice season.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How are all those unemployed people Donald Trump made going to spend money at Walmart?
 
chewd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Really? We're still doing xmas this year?

Why?
 
