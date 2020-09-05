 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   One state had to be first to implement and enforce the Department of Pre-crime   (projects.tampabay.com) divider line
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pasco is an overwhelmingly white county, and the program did not appear to disproportionately target people based on race.

Gotta say, this part surprised me.

Having said that:  hey everyone, I found a sheriff's office that we can all agree should be burned down.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They swarm homes in the middle of the night, waking families and embarrassing people in front of their neighbors. They write tickets for missing mailbox numbers and overgrown grass, saddling residents with court dates and fines. They come again and again, making arrests for any reason they can.

Self-fulfilling prophecy program (SFPP)
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sounds like they have too much money and time on their hands.

Shrink their budget and lay them off until they quit spending on stupid shiat like this and military hardware.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
fark 12

/jfc. I'm never living outside a large urban area
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Sounds like they have too much money and time on their hands.

Shrink their budget and lay them off until they quit spending on stupid shiat like this and military hardware.


This is a coherent defund argument. Also looking at increasing social workers in domestic violence cases (cops generally dislike DV callouts in any case, they won't fight that) to address the issues rather than attend incident after incident. And when my stepson visited Florida last year while driving cross country to a space launch, he was harassed for an hour by three cruisers worth of cops before eventually being released without charge for the simple reason that he'd pulled into a car park and they worked out he was an Australian tourist travelling on the cheap (and therefore obviously guilty of something). That's a lot of dollars in pay and resources for no reason, presumably happening all the time.

Abolishing police would I'd have thought be terrible for the most vulnerable in society but there are a lot of coherent ways to reduce wasteful police expenditure while still having cops to solve crimes.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Okay, I think this is one police department we can all agree needs to be defunded.

And its officers replaced with models that won't also drive a car off a cliff without hesitation if the gps lady's voice says so.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark repeat of https://www.fark.com/comments/1093​9231​/Pascos-sheriff-created-a-program-to-p​redict-who-will-commit-crimes-then-har​ass-them-until-they-commit-crimes
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sue or move?

How about shooting your costume wearing ass you Badge jockeying jackboots.

Oh and fark Palantir
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hey PETER THIEL

If your Palantir is so great why didn't anyone tell you your boyfriend is farking a sheep on your New Zealand farm?

Come at me bro
 
