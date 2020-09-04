 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Covid-19 researchers win $1,000,000 in Lotto. Subby tempted by Dawwww tab   (ottawa.ctvnews.ca) divider line
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
From the "Couldn't happen to a nicer group of people Department".
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Betting some people doing good work will be getting a boat, vacation home or a really nice vacation soon.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
2020 delivers something good for good people....and it has to be in Canada. Still, good on them.

They can't take their beach vacas until Covid is solved though.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Great, now they'll quit their jobs.  No collecting until there's a vaccine!

/I kid, obviously
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like $71,428.57 Canadian each.

Could mean a year off.
 
