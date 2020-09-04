 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   Luxury yacht owners fined over $100,000 for dropping anchor and ruining 431 coral beds. BEDS, CORAL   (vice.com) divider line
15
    More: Awkward, Coral, Owners of Formosa, Coral reef, Fraser Yachts, Property, coral bed, owners of a luxury yacht, Coral bleaching  
•       •       •

358 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Sep 2020 at 5:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Good

I saw pictures, the damage wasn't completely ruined but they definitely deserve the fine for being stupid. Use a mooring boneheads.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
They should sink the yacht and use it as a bed to start new corals.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"The charges amount to less than the cost of renting the yacht for two days."

Well, at least it's something.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dropping Anchor is the name of my Yacht Rock inspired Speed Metal band.
 
Funkywooly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hotel Coral Essex
Youtube qcSObbhqMUY
 
rackrent
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's pronounced Throat-Warbler Mangrove
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: "The charges amount to less than the cost of renting the yacht for two days."

Well, at least it's something.


That was.
What's even more interesting is that on consideration, makes you realize that the people fined are the ones who own it and rent it, not the renters.
You'd think someone operating such a yacht would actually bring in capable and knowledgeable people to run things.

/must be good to feel like you can spend $50k per day on luxury should you want to
//not something I would like to do
///I pray that one day that number is so small to me that I smile (FTR, $50k daily is $18.25 million a year), and that I'm wise enough to actually find joy in improving the lives of others and making this world a better place. At an individual level, try paying for someone's medication and see how little it can take to make someone smile.
 
LockeOak
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As a coral reef biologist: fark these guys.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Wanted for questioning.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh, yeah, that'll larn 'em.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
the last line comment about oil companies was odd. it is a personal opinion that stands out in the article. i dig where they're coming from, it just seems like an out of place comment.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Funkywooly: [YouTube video: Hotel Coral Essex]


Raise you an Essex House, Miami Beach. (I thought they shut that place down years ago!)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Brains
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
HOTel

cORAL

esSEX
 
The Brains
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
yEAH

essPLAIN

that

TO YOUR KIDS
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.