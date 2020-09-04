 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   What kind of engineering degree does it take to design a bridge like this?   (wjactv.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
🙄 what makes you think that little wooden bridge was engineered?

Looks like something made for carriages.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's not a bridge. That's termites farking. A lot  of termites.
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Obviously.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Dispatchers say the crash occurred just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday, along Bender Bridge Road.

wjactv.comView Full Size


Indeed.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
101° to 103° for a day or two usually does it, but if the fever doesn't break soon get them to a doctor.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Electrical engineer?
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I've built better ramps for construction dumpsters.
(with a hangover, on a Sunday, after dark, and in the snow)
 
homeless_need_help [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
AGILE

This will get fixed in the next sprint.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Trump University Engineering degree
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby sounds like he lost the construction contract for that bridge to a rival company.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez, it fell down. Get over it.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it wasn't like that before the crash.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.penndot.gov/ProjectAndPro​g​rams/Cultural%20Resources/Bridge%20Mar​keting/Pages/Bender-Bridge.aspx

Dates from the 1800s.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the load-bearing parts are above the roadbed and the car took out one of them, hence the collapse. That's not faulty design, that's bad driving.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well they certainly weren't looking for an abattoir.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Custodial Engineer.
 
EL EM
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Some engineers wanted to drive trains, but things took a strange turn.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Max Planck?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
there is a heavily traveled privately owned bridge in Dingman's Ferry PA that makes noobs nervous just by looking at it. they collect a small toll to help with upkeep. it looks like it was built in Flintstone days.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Maybe they decided to try bridges after they designed buildings.

bricks everywhere
 
wiredroach
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Thank god bridges with tons of engineering money thrown at them don't have faults.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wxboy: https://www.penndot.gov/ProjectAndPro​g​rams/Cultural%20Resources/Bridge%20Mar​keting/Pages/Bender-Bridge.aspx

Dates from the 1800s.


1885?  Great Scott!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bill the unknowing: Custodial Engineer.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: Electrical engineer?


EEs build bridges out of stone.

Wheatstone.
 
crinz83
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
doosh [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In all fairness, wooden bridges aren't ordinarily built to withstand car crashes.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm going to go out on a limb and guess that the architect was Brazillian. NTTAWWT

lh3.ggpht.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Critical Mission Failure - Beetlejuice
Youtube Y0y9zAbX5ts


/Now with Mass Effect ending, because the world doesn't make sense anymore.
 
moulderx1 [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

phishrace: I'm going to go out on a limb and guess that the architect was Brazillian. NTTAWWT

[lh3.ggpht.com image 789x406]


That's alotta architects. ...


/old joke is old
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Looks like the load-bearing parts are above the roadbed and the car took out one of them, hence the collapse. That's not faulty design, that's bad driving.


According to the road sign, it's a one lane bridge. You are supposed to come to a complete stop before getting on the bridge. The driver was apparently going fast enough to take out steel girders in the middle of the span by sideswiping them. You can engineer strength into a bridge, but you can't engineer the stupid out of people.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: there is a heavily traveled privately owned bridge in Dingman's Ferry PA that makes noobs nervous just by looking at it. they collect a small toll to help with upkeep. it looks like it was built in Flintstone days.


At least it wasn't a covered bring. Much cheaper to repair
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wxboy: https://www.penndot.gov/ProjectAndPro​g​rams/Cultural%20Resources/Bridge%20Mar​keting/Pages/Bender-Bridge.aspx

Dates from the 1800s.


I thought it had a "built" quality. Someone knew how to build barns, and made a basic bridge. The rest of history has been a Ship of Theses case, with bits replaced over time.

I could probably order a steel frame bridge for a single lane span from the right catalogue. Which is probably how they'll rebuild.
 
powhound
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bob Down: Jeez, it fell down. Get over it.


User name. No arms no legs. Checks out etc.
 
