(Buzzfeed News)   BuzzFeed News will be calling QAnon a "collective delusion" from now on, because "koo koo bananapants bonkers Imax-level projection" takes too long to type out   (buzzfeednews.com)
    Obvious, Conspiracy theory, Human trafficking, Conspiracy?, Child abuse, Conspiracy theories, conspiracy theory, Q follower, QAnon belief system  
posted to Main » on 05 Sep 2020 at 3:05 AM



eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There is just some word that is Soo fitting to call Q believers, sadly politically correctness prevents the use.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

eurotrader: There is just some word that is Soo fitting to call Q believers, sadly politically correctness prevents the use.


There are other words:

Idiot, blockhead, dimwit, dingbat, dolt, dope, dummy, dunce, fool, ignoramus, imbecile, loony, loser, simpleton, addlepate, halfwit ... amongst others.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
For all their crowing about anonymous sources against Trump, they still haven't realized that Q is also completely anonymous*, with zero people risking their credibility to report what it claims.

*Q could also be the pedophile owner of 8Chan which hosts the Q nonsense
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: For all their crowing about anonymous sources against Trump, they still haven't realized that Q is also completely anonymous*, with zero people risking their credibility to report what it claims.

*Q could also be the pedophile owner of 8Chan which hosts the Q nonsense


I can see 4 people on 4chan playing a game called how idiotic and utterly pants on head stupid can something be and still have some people believe it. Sadly a bad game has gotten a life of its own and gotten crazier because grifters have to grift.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've said it before & I'll say it again. Maybe people that buy into QAnon only do so because it allows them to believe the absolute worst thing possible about their enemies. We need to accept the simple fact that maybe these people aren't brainwashed. They are just evil scum that want to label their opponents with the worst labels imaginable.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Mixed nuts"...
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
10 IF Q is in headline ignore
20 GOTO 10
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: For all their crowing about anonymous sources against Trump, they still haven't realized that Q is also completely anonymous*, with zero people risking their credibility to report what it claims.

*Q could also be the pedophile owner of 8Chan which hosts the Q nonsense


Q isn't a single person. It's a posting format. There's no one Q social media account it's just a bunch of hit and run posts. Anyone can go on 4chan and post using the same format and if they're derpy enough with how they do it the Qanons will believe it as canon. Half of Q's posts are probably trolls thinking "I wonder how stupid I can get with this shiat and still have conservatives believe it".
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: There is just some word that is Soo fitting to call Q believers, sadly politically correctness prevents the use.


Agreed!

They made a show about Qanon. Sums it up perfectly...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

eurotrader: There is just some word that is Soo fitting to call Q believers, sadly politically correctness prevents the use.


I don't like using the R word but Republican is still uncensored on this site.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Willful ignorance with a touch of cognitive dissonance? That is of course assuming there is any cognition at all.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: I've said it before & I'll say it again. Maybe people that buy into QAnon only do so because it allows them to believe the absolute worst thing possible about their enemies. We need to accept the simple fact that maybe these people aren't brainwashed. They are just evil scum that want to label their opponents with the worst labels imaginable.


And that lets them do whatever it takes to make sure their side stays in power, up to and including mass murder.  Convenient, that.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Willful ignorance with a touch of cognitive dissonance? That is of course assuming there is any cognition at all.


For a lot of people pushing it, the motivation is a paycheck.
Still no idea what the motivation is for the mass of followers.
They seem to be angry that Ghostbusters was made with women and that gay people might use their bathrooms or something. I dunno.
 
professor_tom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
haknudsen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: I've said it before & I'll say it again. Maybe people that buy into QAnon only do so because it allows them to believe the absolute worst thing possible about their enemies. We need to accept the simple fact that maybe these people aren't brainwashed. They are just evil scum that want to label their opponents with the worst labels imaginable.


Yes, some are, but lots of these theories are psychosis 101.  I heard many, many stories during my years working in mental health.  People can take some innocuous fact like Hilary's office ordering pizza and because the emails about it were dumped with one of the Russian email groups they think, "There has to be something more to it.  They wouldn't release it if there wasn't"  They then run with it and create elaborate and impossible theories about it.  The theory can be amplified by propaganda but at its root, it is classic psychotic thinking.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't follow much of the Q rubbish but does anybody know if foreign conservative politicians have started being implicated or involved? I know it's about US stuff, but the nature of conspiracies is they often spread to other countries. And obviously there are no shortage of far right farkwits running for elected office who'd love the publicity that they're secretly fighting lefty pedo clubs alongside Donald Trump.

If it hasn't already happened it is bound to happen in the future.
 
abitofbuffalo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I started digging around on social media today and discovered there is a budding cottage industry of QAnoners posing as pedophiles in order to catch other pedophiles, which will undoubtedly lead to future Fark headlines when two QAnoners inevitably end up attacking each other because they think they're a pedophile.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

abitofbuffalo: I started digging around on social media today and discovered there is a budding cottage industry of QAnoners posing as pedophiles in order to catch other pedophiles, which will undoubtedly lead to future Fark headlines when two QAnoners inevitably end up attacking each other because they think they're a pedophile.


"Who can forget the News of the World's high-profile campaign against child sex offenders which led, didn't it, to News of the World readers burning down the home of a paediatrician. Throwing rocks at a pedalo. And stamping on a centipede." - Stewart Lee, Carpet Remnant World
 
The Brains
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The weaponizing of stupidity and mental illness.

M-O-O-N! That spells Satanic Lizard People Pizza Child Molestors
 
